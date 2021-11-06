Limited Run of Oklahoma Craft Beer Advent Calendars to Release Nov. 10

OKLAHOMA – Craft beer fans will be excited when they receive the gift of beer for the holidays this year. The Craft Brewers Association of Oklahoma (CBAO) announced their inaugural sale of an Oklahoma craft beer advent calendar. Calendars will go on sale November 10 through November 18 with limited advent calendars available.

300 calendars will be filled with several styles of beer from across Oklahoma, making no advent calendar the same. Tickets will be available for pre-purchase at the link below at 12am on November 10 unless you belong to the association’s Enthusiast membership, which gives members access to registration five days before the public. These boxes will remain on sale until November 18 or until they’re sold out. When purchasing the calendar, buyers can pick from Tulsa or Oklahoma City in the checkout process. Pick up dates for the advent calendar will be December 7 from 3pm-7pm at Cabin Boys Brewery in Tulsa and December 8 from 3pm-7pm at Vanessa House Brewery in Oklahoma City.

“This event will bring cheer to craft beer fans across the state and hopefully outside of the state, too” said executive director Tabbi Burwell. “If major chain outlets can sell out of their advent calendars in minutes, there’s no doubt that our local supporters won’t do the same with our sale, too. And with supply shortages across the globe this holiday season, it’s a great time to support local.”

22 breweries across the state are participating by providing holiday inspired beers for the calendar including American Solera, Prairie Artisan Ales, Vanessa House, Lively Beerworks, 405 Brewing, Roughtail Brewing, Cabin Boys Brewery, The Big Friendly, Elk Valley Brewing Co., Lazy Circles Brewing, Broke Brewing Co., NEFF Brewing, Canadian River Brewing, COOP Ale Works, Iron Monk, Dead Armadillo, Angry Scotsman Brewing, Stonecloud Brewing, Skydance Brewing Co., Nothing’s Left and Anthem Brewing.

Additionally, the CBAO is working with Dale Rogers Training Center to assemble the advent calendars. Dale Rogers Training Center supports people with disabilities through paid vocational training, in-house programs and work opportunities as well as competitive community employment.

About the Craft Brewers Association of Oklahoma

The Craft Brewers Association of Oklahoma, Inc. (CBAO) is dedicated to educating and creating awareness among legislators, regulators and the general public of the issues facing the craft brewing industry in Oklahoma, and to promoting a healthy economic environment that enables public choices in the marketplace for the consumer, and opportunity and access to the marketplace by Oklahoma breweries.

