Lift Bridge Launches Cherry Firework Hard Seltzer for 2019 MN State Fair

STILLWATER, Minn.– – Lift Bridge Brewing Company, Stillwater’s first craft brewery since Prohibition, announced with a bang Lift Bridge Cherry Firework Hard Seltzer, available exclusively at Ball Park Cafe at the 2019 Minnesota State Fair starting on Thursday, August 22.

Lift Bridge Cherry Firework Hard Seltzer is 5% ABV, 120 calories and gluten-free. This light and refreshing sparkling beverage is crafted with all-natural Midwestern cherries that will be sure to ignite a burst of oohs and aahs from fairgoers at this year’s Great Minnesota Get-together.

“We’re exploding with excitement to launch Cherry Firework Hard Seltzer at the 2019 Minnesota State Fair and give attendees from far and wide a dynamite summer flavor from the Bold North” said Brad Glynn, vice president of marketing and co-founder of Lift Bridge Brewing Company. “Ball Park Cafe has been an incredible partner since the release of Mini Donut Beer in 2013, and we’re burning with anticipation to hear the response of Cherry Firework Hard Seltzer as the demand for hard seltzer continues to grow.”

In addition to Cherry Firework Hard Seltzer, Lift Bridge Key Lime Pie Beer will make its second appearance at Cafe Caribe after its debut last year. Inspired by tastes best paired with Carribean food, this 4.5% ABV citrus ale has a refreshing squeeze of key lime with biscuity-golden notes, sweetened with a touch of lactose and rimmed with vibrant green sugar reminiscent of the tropics.

For the seventh year, the fan-favorite Lift Bridge Mini Donut Beer will also be available at Ball Park Cafe, where the St. Croix Valley-based brewery first launched the Great Minnesota Get-Together staple in 2013. An American amber ale served in a glass rimmed with mini donut cinnamon sugar, Mini Donut Beer has since inspired dozens of specialty Minnesota State Fair brews.

Lift Bridge Brewing Company will also be selling its first-ever hard seltzer flavor, Northwoods Juice Box, at Mancini’s al fresco. In January, Lift Bridge was the first Twin Cities brewery to launch a hard seltzer line on tap, which was later canned and distributed at locations where Lift Bridge Brewing Company products are sold in May. For those looking for a more traditional option, Lift Bridge Root Beer is also available at the Blue Moon Cafe and Minnesota Craft Brewers’ Guild. Other Lift Bridge brews available at various locations at this year’s Minnesota State Fair include Farm Girl, Hop Dish, 93X, Jibe Talkin’ Apricot Sour, Juice-Z and Mango Blonde.

Lift Bridge beers, hard seltzers and sodas can be found throughout Minnesota and Wisconsin, and in Eastern North Dakota. To learn more about Lift Bridge Brewing Company, visit liftbridgebrewery.com.

About Lift Bridge Brewing Company

Since 2008, Lift Bridge Brewing Company has created quality craft beers that supply adults with what they need to slow down and enjoy life. Through every can, bottle or tap pull, Lift Bridge wants drinkers to taste the history of Stillwater, the pride and fun the company has in its creation and the uncompromising natural ingredients used during the brewing process. Ultimately, the company hopes to provide consumers with an experience that makes them proud to call themselves a beer drinker. In 2015, Lift Bridge Brewing Company began crafting sodas, creating high-end, non-alcoholic beverages with more attention to flavor and style under Lift Bridge Soda Co. The brewery launched their hard seltzer line in 2019 to provide all with more options and flavor preferences to celebrate life’s moments. Visit www.liftbridgebrewery.com or follow the company on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter for more information.