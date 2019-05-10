Lift Bridge Brewing Cans Hard Seltzer

STILLWATER, Minn. ‒ Lift Bridge Brewing Company, Stillwater’s first craft brewery since Prohibition, announces the launch of their hard seltzer product in 12-oz. cans, available now in variety six-packs at liquor stores throughout Minnesota, Wisconsin and Eastern North Dakota. Variety 12-packs of Lift Bridge Hard Seltzer will hit shelves later this month. Both variety packs feature three of the brewery’s popular hard seltzer flavors currently on tap, including Northwoods Juice Box, St. Croix Berries and Voyageur Citrus.

In January, Lift Bridge Brewing Co. became the first craft brewery in the Twin Cities market to launch a hard seltzer product. According to Nielsen Data, the hard seltzer market grew 177 percent over a 52-week period ending at the end of July 2018. The product, at 5.0 percent ABV with only 120 calories and just two grams of sugar, is still available on tap at the Stillwater taproom and at select locations throughout the Twin Cities. All Lift Bridge Hard Seltzer is gluten- and preservative-free, and all-natural.

“We are so excited and ready to take hard seltzer, one of our most popular drinks on rotation, from the taproom to the shelves. Whether you’re heading up North to lay out on the pontoon or celebrating Memorial Day barbeque with friends, our canned hard seltzer provides more options and flavor preferences to celebrate life’s moments,” said Brad Glynn, VP of marketing and co-founder of Lift Bridge Brewing Co. “As the hard seltzer craze takes shape in the local craft brewing scene, we look forward to giving everyone the ability to take the Minnesota-nice flavors of our canned hard seltzer wherever they go.”

Lift Bridge Brewing Co. hard seltzer, beer, and soda can be found throughout Minnesota and Wisconsin, and in Eastern North Dakota. To learn more about Lift Bridge Brewing Co. and for upcoming news, visit www.liftbridgebrewery.com.

About Lift Bridge Brewing Company

Since 2008, Lift Bridge Brewing Company has created quality craft beers that supply adults with what they need to slow down and enjoy life. Through every can, bottle or tap pull, Lift Bridge wants drinkers to taste the history of Stillwater, the pride and fun the company has in its creation and the uncompromising natural ingredients used during the brewing process. Ultimately, the company hopes to provide consumers with an experience that makes them proud to call themselves a beer drinker. In 2015, Lift Bridge Brewing Company began crafting sodas, creating high-end, non-alcoholic beverages with more attention to flavor and style under Lift Bridge Soda Co. The brewery launched their hard seltzer line in 2019 to provide all with more options and flavor preferences to celebrate life’s moments. Visit www.liftbridgebrewery.com or follow the company on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter for more information.