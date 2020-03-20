Lexington Brewing & Distilling Co. Uses Alcohol to Produce Free Hand Sanitizer

LEXINGTON, Ky. — The impact of COVID-19 is being felt around the world, including Central Kentucky. As the local community works to combat the spread of coronavirus, hand sanitizer remains in high demand. In an effort to help supplement the shortage, Lexington Brewing & Distilling Co. is using its own alcohol supply to produce hand sanitizer and provide it free of charge.

The first batch of 200 bottles will be delivered to city hall in Lexington on Friday. Additional batches are being prepared for delivery early next week.

“When my late husband, Pearse Lyons, and I chose Lexington as home for our business and family, the community embraced us with open arms,” said Deirdre Lyons, Alltech co-founder and director of corporate image and design. “The efforts of our city and state leaders, numerous organizations and the people of Kentucky during this difficult time exhibit the collaborative spirit and endurance of our neighbors. We want to do our part to help those working on the frontlines to overcome this adversity and help our community emerge stronger than ever.”

The hand sanitizer comprises 80% alcohol, aloe vera gel and a small amount of hydrogen peroxide, along with natural ingredients added for scent. The bottles are made with recyclable glass.

Lexington Brewing & Distilling Co. will continue to produce and distribute their hand sanitizer on a regular basis. They are working with city officials to identify organizations in need.

Implementing social distancing practices, a team member from Lexington Brewing & Distilling Co. will deliver the hand sanitizer, with recipients notified ahead of time to coordinate the drop-off.

Organizations in need of hand sanitizer can email KentuckyAle@alltech.com to submit their request.

About Lexington Brewing & Distilling Company:

Lexington Brewing & Distilling Co. is the producer of award-winning beer and spirits and one of a handful of joint brewing and distilling operations in the world. Since its founding in 1999 by Irish entrepreneur Dr. Pearse Lyons, founder and president of Alltech, its Kentucky Bourbon Barrel Ale® has grown to become the brewery’s flagship brew, capitalizing on the brewery’s proximity to fresh Kentucky bourbon barrels. Today, the Kentucky Ale family of brews – Kentucky Irish Red Ale®, Kentucky Kölsch®, Kentucky Bourbon Barrel Ale®, Kentucky Coffee Barrel Stout®, Kentucky IPA® and a unique barrel-aged seasonal series – has collected numerous awards. In 2012, the company became part of the world-renowned Kentucky Bourbon Trail® with the opening of its Town Branch Distillery, which crafts Town Branch® Bourbon, Town Branch® Rye, Town Branch® Malt and Bluegrass Sundown® bourbon-infused coffee liqueur. For more information, visit LexingtonBrewingCo.com. For high-resolution photos, visit photos.alltech.com.