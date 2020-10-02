Level Crossing Brewing Company Releases 4th Red Feather Small Batch Series

SALT LAKE CITY — Award winning Level Crossing Brewing Company is set to release its fourth of six beers in its Red Feather Small Batch Series on Friday October 2, 2020 at 11AM.  Astro Shake is a Milkshake Double IPA and measures in at a modest 7.7% ABV.  This hypnotizing beer contains Fawcett Pearl malt, Idaho Pure Pilsner malt along with local maltster Solstice flaked oats with red wheat.  Balancing out the grain bill, the hops are El Dorado, Sabro Cyro, Strata, and Bru-1. The mouthfeel and flavor profile is complimented by adding lactose and vanilla beans.  Astro Shake Milkshake DIPA is nostalgia in a can!

Technical Specs:

Style: Milkshake Double IPA

ABV:  7.7%

IBU:  56

Color: Hazy Gold 5 SRM

Malt: Fawcett Pearl Malt, Pure Idaho Pilsner, Solstice Flaked Oats, Solstice Flaked Red Wheat, Briess Blonde, Roast Oat Malt

Adjuncts: Lactose milk sugar, Madagascar vanilla beans

Hops: El Dorado, Sabro Cryo, Strata and Bru-1

Tasting Notes:

Astro Shake is a double dry-hopped hazy milkshake-style double IPA brewed with lactose milk sugar and Madagascar vanilla beans. El Dorado, Sabro Cryo, Strata and Bru-1 hops help provide luscious aromas of fresh citrus, vanilla bean and mango yoghurt. Astro Shake has a soft and creamy mouthfeel with flavors of Orange Julius, vanilla wafers and a hint of coconut.

