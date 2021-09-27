Les Trois Mousquetaires (LTM) Returns to the US Market

Fairfax, VA – Award Winning Les Trois Mousquetaires (LTM) from Brossard, Quebec is returning to the US craft beer market after a two year absence. LTM is imported by Winter Dog Cellars in Fairfax, Virginia and will go into immediate distribution effective October 1 in Northern Virginia and Washington, DC. Additional markets will be added selectively for the remainder of 2021, with substantial expansion planned for 2022.

LTM is an award-winning brewer of traditional styles with a modern craft twist. Their flagship Porter Baltique is an eight-time gold medal award winner at the World Beer Awards, including being named Best Baltic Porter in the world in 2010 and 2013, and was also named best overall beer in Canada in 2020 by Rate Beer. Other award- winning flagships include their Ceci N’est Pas Une Gueuze oak-aged blended sour, their Saison Brett saison, their Doppelbock, and their Stout Imperiale and Dejeuner Imperiale imperial stouts.

LTM was founded in 2004 and has steadily grown into one of the most respected craft breweries in Canada and is recognized around the world. They make extensive use of local Quebec malts and other ingredients in all of their products. Their goal is to order to “offer the consumer a Quebec beer, all the while encouraging the economy and local know-how. The reputation of our high quality products, our passion, our skills and the dynamism of our team contribute to making us progress constantly and has allowed us to become world renowned.”

LTM was named one of the Top 100 Breweries in the World by Rate Beer in both 2013 and 2020.

For More Information:

https://www.lestroismousquetaires.ca/en/