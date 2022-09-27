Legal Sea Foods and Night Shift Brewing Unveil Exclusive Partnership: Freddie and the Owl

BOSTON, Massachusetts – Legal Sea Foods Restaurant Group, the New England-based restaurant brand with over 20 locations along the East Coast, announces their exclusive beer partnership with Night Shift Brewing called Freddie and the Owl. The two iconic brands will launch their partnership with Legally Hazy IPA, an exclusive draft beer available only at Legal Sea Foods locations.

“It has been a fun and rewarding experience to partner with the team at Night Shift Brewing to develop a unique New England style IPA that appeals to our audience and aligns with our seafood-centric menu. The collaborative effort involved many tastings, and a very hands on approach from both partners and we can’t wait to hear the feedback from our guests,” said Christian Gianaris, National Beverage Director, PPX Hospitality Brands.

The two Boston-based businesses came together over their shared ideals of a focused commitment to quality and a seasoned passion for New England. Working together, the partners wanted to create an exclusive beer that represents both brands, and felt that the hazy New England style IPA was the perfect choice.

“We crafted the Legally Hazy IPA recipe from kettle to keg. It’s bold, juicy, and citrusy without overpowering. It can stand up to the classic fish & chips or wash down a delicate, freshly shucked oyster. It features two really special hops – New Zealand Cascade and Simcoe Cryo – giving it some beautiful flavors of orange peel and grapefruit. Much like the partnership between our two brands, the beer itself is a perfect balance of great things.” said Michael Oxton, Co-Founder of Night Shift Brewing.

The new draft beer will be the official brew for Legal Sea Foods Oyster Festival in October 2022, and it will remain on tap at all Legal Sea Foods restaurants nationwide. Oyster Festival is a month-long celebration that will feature several new oyster appetizers, sandwiches & entrees, along with an expanded raw oyster selection from all over the East Coast – available for both lunch & dinner at all locations. And for a limited time, Legal Sea Foods Happy Oyster Hour will run daily from 2-5 PM – featuring $2 Oysters on the half shell.

About Legal Sea Foods

Seventy years ago, Legal Sea Foods opened as a fish market in Cambridge, MA and has since cast a wider net – now operating 23 restaurants along the east coast as well as its own Quality Control Center on Boston Harbor. Legal Sea Foods’ iconic tagline, “If it isn’t fresh, it isn’t Legal!” speaks to its legendary fanaticism for seafood quality and safety. The restaurants serve over 40 varieties of fresh fish and shellfish throughout the year; the menu highlights quintessential New England fare, including its famous New England Clam Chowder that has been served at nearly every Presidential Inauguration since 1981.

About PPX Hospitality Brands

PPX Hospitality Brands is a Boston-based hospitality group that includes The Smith & Wollensky Restaurant Group, The Strega Group and Legal Sea Foods Restaurant Group.

PPX Hospitality Brands – Quality Control Center (QCC):

Since the acquisition of Legal Sea Foods in December 2020, PPX Hospitality Brands continues its investment in the company’s Boston headquarters which houses a central commissary and processing facility located in Boston Harbor’s thriving Seaport at 1 Seafood Way. With a steadfast commitment to food safety, quality, and consistency the company is dedicated to upholding best practices in sustainable sourcing and the highest standards possible for all of the company’s restaurant brands: Smith & Wollensky, Legal Sea Foods and Strega Italiano. Seafood processing, laboratory testing, fish-cutting, butchering, and homemade pasta-making are just some of the production processes taking place daily. In addition, proprietary sauces, dressings, marinades, and Legal Sea Foods famous New England Clam Chowder are prepared and distributed nationwide daily. The facility also serves as the company’s support center for all restaurants across the company, housing finance and accounting personnel, human resources, marketing, IT, beverage, purchasing and more. Training and continued development programs are hosted in the company’s training center while the Culinary Team focuses on menu development in the state-of-the-art Test Kitchen. This hospitality hub is central to the company’s growth and expansion in the years ahead.

About Night Shift Brewing

Night Shift Brewing has its roots in a small kitchen on Josephine Ave in Somerville, MA. In 2007, Co-Founders Rob, Mike, and Michael began homebrewing at night, making beers for friends and family that they hoped were more delicious than the commercial options on shelves. In 2012, the trio moved their hobby to a small Everett warehouse and launched the business. They relied on a “craft better” mindset and their passionate community of loyal customers to quickly grow their staff, production, and distribution in the local market. Today, Night Shift Brewing operates locations in Everett and Boston MA, and distributes beer throughout MA, CT, ME, NH, NY, PA, RI, VT, NJ, VA, MD and DC. It is currently one of the top 100 craft breweries in the country by volume.

https://nightshiftbrewing.com