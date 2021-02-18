Left Hand Brewing Releases Limited Edition Milk Stout Nitro Green Packaging

LONGMONT, Colo. – Left Hand Brewing Company, industry pioneers in Nitro beer styles and technology, is going green for St. Patrick’s Day! The brewery’s flagship beer, Milk Stout Nitro, is hitting shelves across the country in limited edition green bottles and cans. Fans are invited to “Get Shamrocked” and celebrate the biggest stout holiday of the year with this uniquely festive twist.

Adding to the excitement, four Golden Tickets are hidden inside random Milk Stout Nitro canned 6-packs across the country. The lucky recipients who find a Golden Ticket will receive a RovR 45 wheeled cooler and Left Hand swag bag. RovR coolers are the perfect outdoor companion, providing superior cooling and organizational engineering that can keep your 6-packs of craft beer at optimal temperature for up to 10 days. The swag bag includes a custom Left Hand blanket, logo hat, sunglasses, and key chain bottle opener, making winners perfectly set for adventure just as the weather begins to heat up. The Golden Ticket prize pack can also be won by entering online by July 31, 2021.

“Milk Stout Nitro has long been the craft beer of choice for St. Patrick’s Day,” says Jason Ingram, National Sales Director at Left Hand. “As most of us continue to celebrate holidays a little differently, there’s no better way to bring a taste of our favorite holiday home.”

Left Hand’s limited time color change marks the first time the brewery has tied their Milk Stout packaging to this iconic beer holiday. “These exclusive green bottles and cans offer a whole new way for our fans to ‘Get Shamrocked’ for St. Paddy’s,” says Jill Preston, Director of Marketing & Hospitality at Left Hand. “Our Milk Stout Nitro is truly a portable draft experience and enjoying the luck of Left Hand is only a sip away.”

Left Hand’s Milk Stout is known for providing a full sensory experience. A mesmerizing cascade of Nitro bubbles swirls in the glass and settles to create a thick, pillowy head. Aromas of roasted coffee, milk chocolate, brown sugar, and vanilla cream are savored in the brewery’s signature super smooth Nitro mouthfeel. Milk Stout Nitro is designed to be poured hard from the bottle or enjoyed straight from a widget can.

Green Milk Stout Nitro bottles and cans can be found wherever Milk Stout is sold. Golden Tickets are currently on shelves in 6-packs of cans just waiting to be found. Check out Left Hand’s beer finder for locations nearest you and click here for digital assets.

About Left Hand Brewing Company

Left Hand Brewing Company, founded in Longmont, Colorado, is one of the original pioneers in craft brewing. From a humble homebrew kit beginning to becoming one of the top 50 craft breweries in the U.S., Left Hand has continued to grow and innovate throughout our 27-year history. Famous for our Nitro series, Left Hand launched America’s original Nitro bottle with our flagship Milk Stout Nitro and the first production run of U.S.- made Nitro widget cans. We’re proud to be one of the most honored and recognized breweries in Colorado with 29 Great American Beer Festival medals,11 World Beer Cup awards and 9 European Beer Star awards. Our collection of year-round and seasonal beers is available in 45 states, DC and internationally. To learn more, please visit www.lefthandbrewing.com.