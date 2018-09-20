Left Hand Brewing to Release 25th Anniversary Imperial Stout

LONGMONT, Colo. – Left Hand Brewing Co., one of the original pioneers in craft brewing, is celebrating 25 years of righteous independence on Friday, Sept. 21, 2018. From a humble homebrew kit beginning to becoming one of the top 50 craft breweries in the U.S. led by its flagship Milk Stout Nitro, Left Hand has continued to grow and innovate throughout its 25-year history.

On Friday, Sept. 21 from 9-11am at its Longmont Tasting Room (1265 Boston Ave.), Left Hand will be releasing its 25th Anniversary Imperial Stout and celebrating 25 years of beer. At 12.1% ABV, it features assertive notes of dark chocolate, cherries and roasted coffee beans with a smooth warming finish. It will be available in 4-pack, 12oz bottles for $13.99 and a limited quantity will be available for purchase before you can buy it anywhere.

Attendees are encouraged to get in line early for a ticket to purchase their 4-pack, which can be enjoyed fresh or cellared for continued aging. In addition, Yolk ‘n Around food truck and Allegro Coffee will be on the scene along with music by Scott Von. Left Hand’s Co-Founder and President Eric Wallace also will be giving a toast to attendees and employee owners at 10am.

“Since the beginning we’ve been on mission to change the world one pint at a time,” said Wallace. “Employee ownership, staying independent and giving back to our community have always been at the core of our business in addition to brewing the best damn beer we can make. I’m extremely proud and humbled to be here 25 years later and thank our loyal fans locally and across the globe for their continued support of Left Hand. Cheers!”

Left Hand will be pouring its 25th Anniversary Imperial Stout at the Great American Beer Fest (GABF) Sept. 20-22 in Denver in addition to its award-winning line up including Milk Stout Nitro, Fade to Black Export Stout, Sawtooth Ale and others.

Left Hand Brewing has left its mark on the craft beer community throughout its history. Some key milestones include:

Founded in 1993 by Eric Wallace and Dick Doore in Longmont, Colorado

We named our brewery Left Hand after Chief Niwot (meaning left-handed), an Arapaho chief whom wintered his tribe in the Boulder Valley area of Colorado

In 1994, our original flagship brew Sawtooth Ale took gold at our first GABF

In 1999, we brewed our first batch of Milk Stout

Team Left Hand was created in 2008 to raise funds and awareness for Multiple Sclerosis. Since our first Bike MS ride, we’ve raised $3.5M in funds

In 2011, Left Hand changed craft beer history with the introduction of Milk Stout Nitro in a bottle

The Left Hand Foundation was introduced 2013 and more than $240K has been donated to worthy nonprofits and community groups through our four annual festivals – Hops & Handrails, Leftapalooza, Longmont Oktoberfest and Nitro Fest

On July 1, 2015 we proudly became an employee-owned company

In 2017, Left Hand made history again with the first ever U.S. production run of U.S. made nitro widget cans

About Left Hand Brewing Company

Employee Owned, Righteously Independent. Celebrating 25 years of brewing a well-balanced portfolio of craft beers, Left Hand Brewing Company is located at 1265 Boston Avenue in Longmont, Colorado. Left Hand is one of the most honored and recognized breweries in Colorado, with over 28 Great American Beer Festival medals, 11 World Beer Cup awards, and 9 European Beer Star awards. Famous for our Nitro series, Left Hand launched America’s original Nitro bottle with our flagship Milk Stout Nitro and the first production run of U.S. made Nitro widget cans. Left Hand’s collection of perennial and seasonal beers are available in 41 states, DC and internationally. For more please visit www.lefthandbrewing.com.