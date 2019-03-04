Left Hand Brewing Expands Distribution to Nebraska

LONGMONT, Colo. – Left Hand Brewing Company, one of the original pioneers in craft brewing and famous for its Nitro series, has partnered with Premier-Midwest Beverage Company to bring its lineup, including its flagship Milk Stout Nitro, to the Nebraska beer community next month.

Milk Stout Nitro is the number one selling craft stout in the U.S. When hard poured it cascades beautifully, building a tight, thick head like firm whipped cream. The aroma is of brown sugar and vanilla cream, with hints of roasted coffee. At 6% ABV, the initial roasty, mocha flavors rise up with slight hop and roast bitterness in the finish. The rest is pure bliss of milk chocolate fullness.

“We’re humbled by the outpouring of excitement from craft beer enthusiasts in Nebraska and are thrilled to be expanding our Left Hand print,” said Jill Preston, Left Hand Director of Marketing. “We look forward to our partnership with Premier-Midwest, a respected leader in the industry, and introducing Left Hand to our northern neighbors.”

The distribution partnership with Premier-Midwest will be an extension of Left Hand’s continued U.S. expansion increasing the brewery’s handprint to 42 states and D.C. Premier-Midwest will initially distribute Milk Stout Nitro (draft, bottles and cans), Milk Stout CO2 (bottles), Death Before Disco Porter (draft, cans) Left Hand IPA (draft), Juicy Goodness Dry Hopped Golden Ale (cans), Sawtooth Amber Ale (draft) and 25th Anniversary Imperial Stout (draft) in the Omaha, Lincoln, and Grand Island markets. Please visit Left Hand’s beer finder for specific availability.

“We’re honored to be bringing Left Hand back to Nebraska, said Bryon Zechmann, Vice President and Director of Marketing at Premier-Midwest. “The excitement from our sales team, retail partners, and consumers has been amazing!”

Special tap takeovers at select Omaha and Lincoln locations will kick off the first week in March featuring Milk Stout Nitro, Death Before Disco Porter, Left Hand IPA, Sawtooth Amber Ale and a special tapping of 25th Anniversary Imperial Stout.

Omaha

3/6, 2pm, Beercade, 6104 Maple St.

3/7, 5pm, Library Pub, 5142 North 90th St.

3/9, 12pm, Krug Park, 6205 Maple St.

3/9, 5pm, Session Room, 812 N 14th St

Lincoln

3/11, 5pm, Jake’s Cigars & Spirits, 101 N 14th St.

3/13, 4pm, Pour Craft Beer & Spirits, 4400 S 70th St Ste 100

About Left Hand Brewing Company

Left Hand Brewing Company, founded in Longmont, Colorado, is one of the original pioneers in craft brewing. From a humble homebrew kit beginning to becoming one of the top 50 craft breweries in the U.S., Left Hand has continued to grow and innovate throughout our 25-year history. Famous for our nitro series, Left Hand launched America’s original nitro bottle with our flagship Milk Stout Nitro and the first production run of U.S.-made nitro widget cans. We’re proud to be one of the most honored and recognized breweries in Colorado with 29 Great American Beer Festival medals,11 World Beer Cup awards, and 9 European Beer Star awards. Our collection of perennial and seasonal beers are available in 42 states, DC and internationally. To learn more, please visit www.lefthandbrewing.com.

About Premier-Midwest Beverage Company

Premier-Midwest Beverage, founding in 1976 in Omaha, Nebraska, has been at the forefront of developing craft beer in Nebraska. Premier-Midwest Beverage is one of the state’s largest distributors. We’re dedicated to focusing on our “Consumers First” motto and offering the highest quality products to our consumers. To learn more, please visit www.pmbomaha.com.