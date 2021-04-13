Left Hand Brewing Company to Release Sinister Malt Whiskey in Partnership with Foundry Distilling Co.

The first in a Left Hand Brewing series, Sinister Whiskey is distilled from the wash of Milk Stout

LONGMONT, Colo. – Left Hand Brewing Company, one of the original pioneers in craft brewing, is proud to release Sinister Malt Whiskey in partnership with Foundry Distilling Co. Fans of Left Hand’s iconic Milk Stout Nitro will now be able to experience “America’s Stout” in a completely new way: as a whiskey. Distilled from the mash bill inspired by Milk Stout Nitro, Sinister Malt Whiskey is the first in a spirited partnership between Left Hand Brewing and Foundry Distilling.

Part of the Foundry’s Brewer-Distiller Alliance, Sinister Malt Whiskey is an exercise in how the same base liquid can be crafted into two distinctly different and unique libations. In 2019, Left Hand began a batch of their acclaimed stout, creating a sweet liquid infusion of roasted malts. Before the addition of lactose or the process of fermentation that would turn it into a stout, this wash was transported from Colorado to Iowa to be fermented, distilled, barrel-aged, and bottled as a whiskey.

“Left Hand’s Milk Stout is one of the most lauded beers in the industry,” said Scott Bush, Owner and Founder of Foundry Distilling. “We were very intrigued to see what kind of flavors we could produce by making a whiskey from this mash and excited by how much of the beer character came through in the finished whiskey.”

Aged 24 months in 30 gallon charred oak barrels, Sinister Malt Whiskey exhibits aromas of honey, apricot, and caramel with flavors of chocolate, fig, and crème brûlée. This 95-proof spirit finishes with a subtle sweetness balanced by peppery and woody notes.

“Our Milk Stout Nitro is renowned for a super smooth mouthfeel that delights the palate with notes of milk chocolate, roasted coffee, brown sugar, and vanilla cream,” said Jeff Joslin Director of Brewing Operations at Left Hand. “Taking that same grain bill and transforming the recipe for a world-class beer into a world-class whiskey was a satisfying experience. Notes of chocolate and vanilla still prevail, and the wood aging added a delicate yet complex array of dried fruits and caramelization with just a hint of spice.”

The first release in a series of collaborations between the two companies, Sinister Malt Whiskey will be followed by whiskey variations of Left Hand Brewing’s Galactic Cowboy Imperial Stout, 6-time Great American Beer Festival medal winner, Sawtooth Amber Ale, and the multi-award-winning Fade to Black Foreign Export Stout.

Sinister Malt Whiskey releases this May in Colorado, Iowa, and select markets. The official release event will take place on Saturday, May 1st from 4:00-7:00pm at Foundry Distilling in Historic Valley Junction. The release party will coincide with a Kentucky Derby watch party, featuring food from Trellis Catering and a selection of iconic cocktails inspired by the Kentucky Derby. The first 100 attendees will receive a complimentary Sinister Malt Whiskey rocks glass.

Pre-orders of Sinister Malt Whiskey can be placed here for pickup at Foundry Distilling.

About Left Hand Brewing Company

About Left Hand Brewing Company Left Hand Brewing Company, founded in Longmont, Colorado, is one of the original pioneers in craft brewing. From a humble homebrew kit beginning to becoming one of the top 50 craft breweries in the U.S., Left Hand has continued to grow and innovate throughout our 27-year history. Famous for our Nitro series, Left Hand launched America’s original Nitro bottle with our flagship Milk Stout Nitro and the first production run of U.S.- made Nitro widget cans. We’re proud to be one of the most honored and recognized breweries in Colorado with 29 Great American Beer Festival medals,11 World Beer Cup awards and 9 European Beer Star awards. Our collection of year-round and seasonal beers is available in 45 states, DC and internationally. To learn more, please visit www.lefthandbrewing.com.

About Foundry Distilling Co.

Foundry Distilling Co. strives to be one of the most inno­vative distilleries in the world by providing unique products, offering once-in-a-lifetime experiences, like our Private Barrel Club, and collaborating with an alliance of nationally recog­nized breweries, known as the Brewer Distiller Alliance. Their flagship product, The Real Stuff is made from a mash of grain and cane and aged in charred oak kegs, and is an attempt to recreate the actual process used to make the legendary “Off the Farm” spirit of rural Iowa farmers. To learn more, please visit www.foundrydistillingcompany.com.