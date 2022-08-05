Left Hand Brewing Company Releases Pumpkin Spice Latte Nitro

Seasonally Spiced Pumpkin Ale with Coffee Now Available Nationwide

LONGMONT, Colo. — Why stop at four seasons? Left Hand Brewing Company announces the official establishment of a fifth season, which falls perfectly between summer and autumn: Pumpkin Spice Season. Now you don’t even have to wait for the leaves to fall to partake in all things cozy, rich and spicy. The brewery has released Pumpkin Spice Latte Nitro, a new seasonal pumpkin ale with spices and coffee. Pumpkin Spice Latte Nitro is now available in 4-packs of 16 oz. cans nationwide.

As America’s leading nitro brewery, Left Hand has fielded dozens upon dozens of requests from fans over the years for a Pumpkin Spice Latte beer. Since nitro lends itself to the creamy, rich mouthfeel associated with a latte, Left Hand’s brewers have embraced the season and released this clamored-after offering. They developed a special spice blend including cinnamon, ginger, nutmeg and allspice to reflect the signature flavor, and added premium coffee by our neighbors at Boulder-based Ozo Coffee for a true latte taste.

Make extra space in your beer fridge, because Oktoberfest Märzen Lager has also returned for the season. Let the rich copper hues of this bright lager shine from your stein! Our Oktoberfest märzen balances malt-driven notes of bread crust, biscuit and toasted pretzel with just the right amount of noble hop character, culminating in a dry and spicy finish. Deliciously repeatable, this take on the classic style is the perfect way to toast the season of crisp air, changing leaves and festival feasts. Prost!

These are the flavors you’ve been waiting for all year. Find Pumpkin Spice Latte Nitro and Oktoberfest Märzen Lager near you today via the Beer Finder. Contact Ally Levise with questions at allyl@lefthandbrewing.com.

About Left Hand Brewing Company

Left Hand Brewing Company, founded in Longmont, Colorado, is one of the original pioneers in craft brewing. From a humble homebrew kit beginning to becoming one of the top 50 craft breweries in the U.S., Left Hand has continued to grow and innovate throughout our 28-year history. Famous for our Nitro series, Left Hand launched America’s original Nitro bottle with our flagship Milk Stout Nitro and the first production run of U.S.- made Nitro widget cans. We’re proud to be one of the most honored and recognized breweries in Colorado with 29 Great American Beer Festival medals,11 World Beer Cup awards and 9 European Beer Star awards. Our collection of year-round and seasonal beers is available in 45 states, DC and internationally. To learn more, please visit www.lefthandbrewing.com.