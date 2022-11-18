Lazy Dog Beer Club Levels Up Beer Game with ‘Hophead Supercade’ Quarterly Release

Lazy Dog Beer Club, a quarterly membership subscription created by beer lovers, for beer lovers, introduces its 16th quarterly release, which is sure to be a crowd-pleaser for video game and beer aficionados.

The kit, named “Hophead Supercade,” includes an eight-pack of four uniquely brewed beers (two of each) from four breweries across the country. The theme, beer names, and label art have all been inspired by the golden age of arcade games. Each of the four beers in this release represents a different fictional game that might have been found in the nostalgic arcade world.

Lazy Dog Beer Club teamed up with Barrel of Monks Brewing in Boca Raton, Florida; Big Dog’s Brewing Company. in Las Vegas; Knee Deep Brewing Company in Auburn, California; and Red Leg Brewing Company in Colorado Springs, Colorado. The release includes the following beers and storylines:

“Hop Attack” Double IPA // ABV: 8.5% // IBU: 50

The double IPA has complex hops and tastes of sweet citrus and tropical aromas up front with a firm, pithy bitterness in the middle, followed by waves of dank resin and herbal notes. The can artwork mimics old-school space-themed arcade games.

About the Brewer: Since 2015, Barrel of Monks Brewing has proudly brewed Belgian-inspired beers to bring the taste of the Old World to fans in Boca Raton, Florida. They recently began producing hazy IPAs, pilsners, and porters — among other styles — to experiment with new offerings, expand their portfolio, and create the best craft beer.

“It’s On” Bohemian Amber Lager // ABV: 5.5% // IBU: 25

The Bohemian-style amber lager has a slight hop bitterness up front to balance the bready and caramel malt aroma taste. The playful can depicts a game where a jumping pup dodges falling barrels to reach the top.

About the Brewer: Big Dog’s Brewing Co. is the oldest brewery in Las Vegas. They make award-winning beers and have a playful spirit. Started on the Strip in 1993, Big Dog’s has continued to expand and brew delicious beers for Nevada.

“Final Lap” Italian-Style Pilsner // ABV: 4.8% // IBU: 30

The crisp Italian pilsner is a victorious balance of bitterness and subtle bready malt made for champions. The can and beer name are a nod to classic car racing games, while the beer recipe was inspired by the brewer’s Italian heritage and his take on a classic Italian beer.

About the Brewer: Knee Deep Brewing Company is a family-owned microbrewery that started in summer 2010. They currently have their own taproom and expansive brewing facility.

“Cran*Bert” Wheat Ale// ABV: 5.6% // IBU: 15

This wheat ale with cranberry has a strong malty backbone. Notes of biscuit and sweet bread are rounded out with subtle cranberry and citrus undertones. The can is animated with a timeless arcade game featuring a cranberry character bouncing around a pyramid of cubes.

About the Brewer: Founded on July 4, 2013, Red Leg Brewing Company is a veteran-owned and -operated production brewery. The brewery operates out of a 14,000-square-foot airplane hangar-style facility and mixed-use complex that includes a taproom, wine and cider selections, a rooftop deck and bar, and an outdoor beer garden.

“It was so much fun teaming up with these brewers to dream up their take on the golden age of arcade video games for this release,” said John Williams, chief marketing officer for Lazy Dog Restaurant. “We hope seeing and tasting the beer is a nostalgic experience for all of our beer club members.”

The beers are packaged in a carrier that weaves in fun, game-themed inspirations. A zine provides an overview of each brewery and beer style, plus tasting notes, ingredients, and suggested pairings for each beer. To further engage guests in a fun way, Lazy Dog Restaurants’ Instagram page created an immersive digital experience with an AR filter game inspired by the release.

“Hophead Supercade” was brewed in collaboration with Melvin Brewing. This release is only available to qualified Lazy Dog Beer Club members. Those interested in signing up for a Lazy Dog Beer Club membership can register online or at any Lazy Dog Restaurant in California, Nevada, Colorado, Florida, Virginia, Illinois, and Texas. Guests in Georgia can sign up in-restaurant at the locations in Peachtree Corners and Dunwoody. Once signed up, members receive a first beer kit, which includes Lazy Dog Restaurant house beer and a first kit glass. Members will then receive a themed beer kit each additional quarter in which they are an active member, plus additional perks such as draft beer upgrades, monthly draft samplers in restaurant, 10% off takeout orders, beer-to-go discounts, priority seating when there’s a wait at the restaurant, and more. Membership starts at $35 per quarter.

Lazy Dog Beer Club also has merchandise available online for purchase, including T-shirts and themed hats.

For more information or to sign up for a membership, visit www.ldbeerclub.com.

ABOUT LAZY DOG BEER CLUB

Lazy Dog Beer Club is a quarterly membership subscription created by beer lovers, for beer lovers. The club gives members access to a variety of beers from craft brewers around the country. Breweries create a style specifically for the quarterly release theme, and members walk home with eight beers (two of each style) to enjoy. Perks start immediately at signup and include draft beer upgrades and draft samplers in restaurant, 10% off takeout orders, beer-to-go discounts, priority seating when there’s a wait at the restaurant, merchandise, and more. Members get their first beer kit in restaurant as soon as they sign up and a themed beer kit each additional quarter they are an active member.

ABOUT LAZY DOG RESTAURANT & BAR

Lazy Dog Restaurant serves handcrafted American food and drink with seasonally inspired ingredients. Influenced by the lifestyle of the Rocky Mountains where Founder Chris Simms spent time with family growing up, Lazy Dog offers the perfect environment for a quick weeknight dinner, a meandering meal with old friends, or a big night out. It’s open for lunch, dinner, and weekend brunch with a full bar program that includes unique and approachable specialty cocktails and a wide selection of craft beers. Guests can continue the experience at home by taking advantage of handcrafted TV dinners made in-house and Lazy Dog Beer Club, a quarterly membership program that gives members access to small-batch specialty beers, merchandise and in-restaurant benefits. Lazy Dog has locations throughout California, Colorado, Georgia, Illinois, Nevada, Virginia, Florida, and Texas with more on the way. For more information, visit www.lazydogrestaurants.com. Follow @LazyDogRestaurants on Instagram and Facebook.

Disclaimer: Availability may vary by location. Must be 21 or older.