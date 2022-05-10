Lawson’s Finest Releases Salt & Lime Infused Pilsner to Celebrate Summer

WAITSFIELD, VERMONT – Lawson’s Finest Liquids is marching towards summer with the release of a specialty pilsner as refreshing as the season itself. Scrag Mountain Pils Salt & Lime, a salt and lime infused Czech-style pilsner, is now available for a limited time at retailers throughout Vermont, Connecticut, Massachusetts, Maine, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania and Rhode Island.

Scrag Mountain Pils Salt & Lime is a limited-batch that puts a refreshing twist on the brewery’s popular year-round Czech-style pilsner, Scrag Mountain Pils. Both brews are named in honor of Waitsfield, Vermont’s town water source, an aquifer located beneath Scrag Mountain. At 4.8% ABV, Scrag Mountain Pils Salt & Lime is a thirst-quenching and approachable beer. Affectionately nicknamed “Scragarita,” the pilsner is available in four packs (16 oz. cans) until the end of July.

“Scrag Mountain Pils Salt & Lime is always a sign of summer, and we’re thrilled to bring it back to distribution,” said Sean Lawson, CEO and founding brewer of Lawson’s Finest Liquids. “We’re excited for our fans to enjoy a Scragaritato beat the summer heat.”

Scrag Mountain Pils Salt & Lime infuses the bright, refreshing qualities of a Czech pilsner with sea salt, fresh lime peel and lime juice to produce a well-balanced, crisp and tart flavor in every sip.

Scrag Mountain Pils Salt & Lime is the latest specialty beer that the Vermont-based brewery will release this year to its Northeast distribution territory. A new hop blend of Lawson’s Finest Super Session IPA will debut in June while Hopcelot, a renowned IPA brewed with eight different varieties of hops, will be released at the beginning of July.

ABOUT LAWSON’S FINEST LIQUIDS

Based in Waitsfield, Vermont, Lawson’s Finest Liquids crafts exceptionally fresh, high-quality, flavorful beers. The brewery is a values-driven business with a commitment to excellence, innovation, sustainability and fun — supporting healthy, vibrant communities through our Social Impact Program. Founded in 2008 by Sean and Karen Lawson, the company boasts a growing collection of expertly-crafted brews, including the renowned Sip of Sunshine IPA. Beginning as a highly-acclaimed, small-batch brewery, Lawson’s Finest has grown to distribution across nine states in the Northeast. In 2018, Lawson’s Finest opened its doors to the public, welcoming fans to a popular destination brewery, taproom and retail location in central Vermont’s Mad River Valley town of Waitsfield.

