Lawson’s Finest Liquids Named University of Vermont’s 2021 Family Enterprise Award-Winner

WAITSFIELD, Vermont – Lawson’s Finest Liquids has been named the 2021 First-Generation Family Enterprise Award winner by the University of Vermont Grossman School of Business’ Family Business Institute. Established in 2011, the UVM Family Business Awards honor four local, family-owned businesses annually. Nominees are evaluated on financial success, governance structure, contribution to community or industry, as well as commitments to sustainability and innovation.

Lawson’s Finest Liquids is being recognized amid several initiatives spanning the judging criteria. The company continues to thrive with consistent annual growth and a dedication to cultivating healthy, vibrant communities through their Social Impact Program.

Located in the Mad River Valley, Lawson’s Finest Liquids’ brewery and taproom offer the region’s finest craft beer and light fare from local producers. A focus on quality across the organization has also been key to the brewery’s success. Social Impact ProgramLawson’s Finest Liquids is being recognized amid several initiatives spanning the judging criteria. The company continues to thrive with consistent annual growth and a dedication to cultivating healthy, vibrant communities through their

“We are so honored to receive this recognition of our family business that supports our employees and delivers world-class beer to our fans,” said Karen Lawson, Co-Owner of Lawson’s Finest Liquids. “We are humbled to be recognized for our Vermont-based business and take great pride in leading with our values.”

The Grossman School of Business’ Family Business Institute also awarded 2021 Family Business Awards across to Healthy Living, Giroux Farms, and H.N. Williams.

The Lawson’s family extends a hearty thanks to all the judges and the University of Vermont for this recognition, and a congratulations to every 2021 winner.

ABOUT LAWSON’S FINEST LIQUIDS

Based in Waitsfield, Vermont, Lawson’s Finest Liquids produces beers of the highest quality and freshness. Emulating the best of widely appreciated styles, Lawson’s Finest is home to a growing collection of expertly crafted beers, including world-class IPAs and unique maple brews. Founded in 2008 by Sean and Karen Lawson, the company started as a highly acclaimed, small-batch artisanal brewery in Warren, Vermont. In 2014, Lawson’s Finest Liquids added an alternating proprietorship in Stratford, Connecticut, where the brewery produces its flagship Sip of Sunshine and Super Session beers. Lawson’s Finest Liquids opened its destination brewery, taproom, and retail store in Waitsfield in 2018.

For More Information:

https://www.lawsonsfinest.com