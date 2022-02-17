Lawson’s Finest Liquids Launches Super Session #3 with Comet Hops

WAITSFIELD, Vermont – Lawson’s Finest Liquids is debuting a new addition to their lineup of specialty beers – Super Session #3 with Comet hops. The single-hopped IPA is part of Lawson’s Finest Liquids longstanding Super Session series featuring a wide array of unique flavors. Super Session #3 will be available throughout spring in the brewery’s nine-state distribution area (VT, CT, MA, ME, NH, NJ, NY, PA, RI).

Super Session #3, Comet features zesty Comet hops with hints of grapefruit and tangerine backed by unique grassy, herbal elements. The beer has a 4.8% ABV for a light, refreshing and approachable beer to kick off the spring season.

“Our Super Session IPA series is delightfully flavorful and quaffable. The series features a wide variety of flavors and Super Session #3 brings a unique wild American hop character to the party,” said Sean Lawson, CEO and Founding Brewer of Lawson’s Finest Liquids. “Super Session #3 has a flavorful citrus taste that finishes with a soft mouthfeel and notes of lemongrass, black currant, apricot and pineapple.”

Super Session #3 is now available in 4-packs (16 oz. cans) and 12-packs (12 oz. cans). Lawson’s Finest fans across the Northeast can find their nearest retailer. This brew will be available until late spring. Looking ahead to the rest of the year, several specialty sips including Double Sunshine with Ruby Red Grapefruit, Scrag Mountain Pils with Salt and Lime, Hopcelot, Big Hoppy and an annual Barrel-Aged Winter Lager will make a return throughout the rest of 2022.

ABOUT LAWSON’S FINEST LIQUIDS

Based in Waitsfield, Vermont, Lawson’s Finest Liquids crafts exceptionally fresh, high-quality, flavorful beers. The brewery is a values-driven business with a commitment to excellence, innovation, sustainability and fun — supporting healthy, vibrant communities through our Social Impact Program. Founded in 2008 by Sean and Karen Lawson, the company boasts a growing collection of expertly-crafted brews, including the renowned Sip of Sunshine IPA. Beginning as a highly-acclaimed, small-batch brewery, Lawson’s Finest has grown to distribution across nine states in the Northeastern United States. In 2018, Lawson’s Finest opened its doors to the public, welcoming fans to the popular destination Brewery, Taproom and Retail Store in central Vermont’s Mad River Valley town of Waitsfield.

