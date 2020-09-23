Lawson’s Finest Liquids Launches Strava Club

WAITSFIELD, Vt. — As the warm summer days blend into cool autumn nights, Lawson’s Finest Liquids is excited to keep the outdoor adventures going with its latest year-round release, Little Sip IPA. The newest addition to the Sunshine family of beers, Little Sip IPA pairs best with outdoor adventures and fun, and it never disappoints!

Launching a new beer during a pandemic certainly requires thinking outside the box, and Lawson’s Finest Liquids has succeeded in getting people outdoors and active with its Little Sip IPA Physically Distant Social, encouraging fans to take part in both online and outdoor activities, with the number one goal of having fun while staying safe. The #LittleSip IPA Instagram Challenge and Scavenger Hunt have been a blast, and Lawson’s Finest is excited to introduce its latest addition to the series, the Lawson’s Finest Liquids Strava Club!

Each week through November 15th, fans will have the opportunity to track their miles and enter to win prizes, including custom Little Sip IPA coolers and other weekly swag bags! Whatever your outdoor activity of choice, if you like to bike, run, walk, or hike to achieve your fitness goal, you can track your progress weekly in the Lawson’s Finest Liquids Strava Club. Specialty challenges will be added to the Lawson’s Finest social media accounts regularly, including some staff favorite routes!

In addition to helping fans stay social while maintaining physical distancing with their Strava Club, Lawson’s Finest Liquids will also be raising funds to support select Vermont organizations that share in our commitment to support thriving communities where people take good care of each other, protect and enjoy the natural world, and bring more fun to life, which is the foundation of our Social Impact Program (SIP). All donations made to the Nature Conservancy of Vermont, Mad River Riders or Kelly Brush Foundation by Lawson’s Finest Liquids Strava Club participants during the promotional period will be matched dollar for dollar by Lawson’s Finest Liquids.

Complete rules and information are available at LawsonsFinest.com/LittleSipIPA.

About Lawson’s Finest

Lawson’s Finest produces beers of the highest quality with outstanding freshness, featuring world-class IPA’s and unique maple brews, while emulating the best of widely appreciated styles. Lawson’s Finest was founded in 2008 by Sean and Karen Lawson with a highly acclaimed, small batch artisanal brewery located in Warren Vermont, and in 2018 opened their award-winning brewery, taproom, and retail store in Waitsfield. Please visit www.LawsonsFinest.com for more information.

For More Information:

https://www.lawsonsfinest.com/littlesipipa/