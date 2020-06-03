Lawson’s Finest Liquids Introduces Little Sip IPA

WAITSFIELD, Vt. — Lawson’s Finest Liquids invites you to join them in welcoming Little Sip IPA, the newest addition to the Sunshine family of beer. Little Sip IPA quenches your thirst as you reach the summit of your favorite hike or when you sink a birdie on the golf course. It keeps you company while you mow the lawn and it’s just what you need after a long day on the job. This may very well be your new desert island beer!

Little cousin to Lawson’s Finest flagship beer Sip of Sunshine IPA, Little Sip IPA has a juicy, fruit-forward character layered with tropical hop flavors and bright floral aromas. Notes of grapefruit and pineapple complement this delectably balanced beer, with a crushable 6.2% ABV. Formulated at their original 7bbl brewery in Warren, VT, Little Sip IPA will be produced at the Waitsfield, VT location where Lawson’s Finest brews Double Sunshine IPA and Triple Sunshine IPA.

“It’s my new favorite everyday beer!” exclaims Lawson’s Finest Liquids founding brewer and co-owner Sean Lawson. “For years, fans have been saying how much they love Sip of Sunshine and asked me to brew a similar juicy hop-forward IPA with a little lower alcohol. It’s so refreshing – perfect for the end of a mountain bike ride.”

In celebration of the release, Lawson’s Finest will be rolling out a unique and inventive virtual launch that will include a plethora of activities, both online and outdoors. There will be many opportunities for fans to take part in physical challenges and scavenger hunts to win Little Sip prizes and also join virtual Little Sip IPA tastings with the Lawson’s Finest team.

Little Sip IPA will be available in 4-packs of 16 oz. cans beginning June 26th at the Lawson’s Finest retail store in Waitsfield, VT and on June 29th at select retail accounts throughout Vermont.

About Lawson’s Finest Liquids

Lawson’s Finest Liquids produces beers of the highest quality with outstanding freshness, featuring world-class IPAs and unique maple brews, while emulating the best of widely appreciated styles. Lawson’s Finest was founded in 2008 by Sean and Karen Lawson with a highly acclaimed, small batch artisanal brewery located in Warren, VT, and in 2014 added an alternating proprietorship in Stratford, CT, where they brew the flagship Sip of Sunshine IPA and Super Session beers. In 2018, Lawson’s Finest opened their destination brewery, taproom, and retail store in Waitsfield, VT. Please visit www.LawsonsFinest.com for more information.