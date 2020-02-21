Lawson’s Finest Liquids Announces 2020 Release Calendar for Distribution

WAITSFIELD, Vt. — Lawson’s Finest Liquids is thrilled to share its 2020 distribution release calendar. In addition to its highly touted year-round offerings of Sip of Sunshine and Super Session IPA series, Lawson’s Finest will be offering a selection of beers from its Waitsfield, VT brewery.

First up this year is Maple Nipple – a robust, rich maple ale which is loaded with 100% pure Vermont maple syrup. It delivers a smooth and palate-pleasing mouth feel with a slightly sticky finish. Maple Nipple is available through the month of February.

In March, Lawson’s Finest will be shipping out Sugarhouse IPA, inspired by the first recipe crafted in 2008 at their home-based nanobrewery in Warren, VT. This continually evolving recipe provides an opportunity to experiment with different combinations of hops and malts to create a delightful American IPA. You can expect a notable fruitiness, a delicate haze and soft bitterness in this latest release.

In May comes the release of a brand-new offering – The Space In Between with Passion Fruit, brewed with oats and wheat for a hint of tartness and dry-hopped with Galaxy & Nelson varieties. This special edition includes passion fruit puree.

Scrag Mountain Pils will enter distribution in July and will extend through the remainder of the summer, just in time for cooling off from the heat. Inspired by the traditional Czech Pilsner style, our house lager is a tribute to the source of Waitsfield’s town water and the aquifer deep beneath Scrag Mountain.

Ushering in the fall season, September will feature the release of Hopzilla. This monster of a Double IPA is loaded with high-alpha U.S. grown hops yet has enough malt backbone to balance a fierce bitterness.

Rounding out 2020 in style, Fayston Maple Imperial Stout will hit the market in November. Brewed with loads of roasted and black malts and a hefty dose of Vermont maple syrup, the result is a rich and complex beer perfect for sipping or pairing with chocolate or dessert.

As part of this release calendar, Lawson’s Finest Liquids is excited to announce a change in packaging. Beginning in April, the beloved Super Session IPA series will be available for the first time in four-pack 16 oz. cans.

Super Session #4 will be the first of the series to arrive in 16 oz. can format. Look for its arrival sometime in April. Super Session #4 features a full malt flavor and assertive hop character with copious additions of Centennial hops late in the kettle and in dry hopping. This will be followed in July by the release of Super Session #2 with Amarillo hops. Rounding out the year will be the wildly popular Super Session #8 with Mosaic hops.

And of course their flagship double IPA, Sip of Sunshine, will be available year-round in all distribution markets. This lupulin-laden India Pale Ale is packed with juicy tropical fruit character, bright floral aromas and delectable layers of hop flavor.

A separate 2020 release calendar for specialty beers available only at Lawson’s Finest brewery, taproom and retail location in Waitsfield, VT is forthcoming.

Company Story

Lawson’s Finest Liquids produces beers of the highest quality with outstanding freshness, featuring world-class IPAs and unique maple brews, while emulating the best of widely appreciated styles. Lawson’s Finest was founded in 2008 by Sean and Karen Lawson with a highly acclaimed, small batch artisanal brewery located in Warren, VT, and in 2014 added an alternating proprietorship in Stratford, CT, where the flagship Sip of Sunshine IPA and Super Session beers are brewed. In 2018, Lawson’s Finest opened their new destination brewery, taproom, and retail store in Waitsfield, VT. Please visit www.LawsonsFinest.com for more information.