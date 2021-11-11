Lawson’s Finest Debuts Triple Sunshine IPA Across Northeast

WAITSFIELD, Vermont – Lawson’s Finest Liquids is giving craft beer fans across the Northeast another reason to celebrate this holiday season with the first-time release of Triple Sunshine IPA outside of their Waitsfield, VT Taproom. Triple Sunshine IPA will be available for a limited time at retailers across Lawson’s Finest Liquids nine-state distribution area (VT, CT, MA, ME, NH, NH, NY, PA and RI) beginning this week.

The beer is a culmination of Lawson’s Finest Liquids’ Sunshine series of IPAs. Triple Sunshine IPA is a proven fan-favorite in Vermont with an intense, fruity flavor profile similar to the brewery’s beloved Sip of Sunshine, Double Sunshine and Little Sip IPA. Coming in at 10.5% ABV, Triple Sunshine IPA leads the pack with Lawson’s signature hop-forward character and a higher alcohol content. The beer exudes robust aromas including a juicy, tropical fruit essence of pineapple, grapefruit and lychee with floral, herbal aromas resulting from a deluge of dry-hopping.

“Fans consider the Sunshine series IPAs to be our most legendary beers. Sip of Sunshine, Little Sip, Double Sunshine and Triple Sunshine have a unique and recognizable punch of tropical fruit flavors and aromas that exhibit the essence of our approach to IPA’s,” said Sean Lawson, founder and CEO of Lawson’s Finest Liquids. “With Triple Sunshine, we’ve taken our most iconic beers and turned the volume up to 10.5% ABV, with an even more potent sensory experience than the rest of the Sunshine Series. The aromas from this beer jump from the glass, yet the beer is surprisingly smooth and easy to sip even with the higher ABV.”

Triple Sunshine IPA’s introduction to Lawson’s Finest Liquids’ nine-state distribution area is a part of the brewery’s 2021 specialty limited release schedule. Beginning in the spring of 2021, the brewery introduced Scrag Mountain Pils Salt and Lime, followed by Hopcelot IPA, a brew featuring eight varieties of hops from around the world. Most recently, Lawson’s Finest Liquids released Kiwi, an IPA featuring New-Zealand grown Nelson Sauvin and Pacific Jade hops as part of the program. The release of Triple Sunshine IPA rounds out the brewery’s 2021 seasonal releases. Stay tuned for the highly anticipated 2022 beer release calendar!

ABOUT LAWSON’S FINEST LIQUIDS

Based in Waitsfield, Vermont, Lawson’s Finest Liquids produces beers of the highest quality and freshness. Emulating the best of widely appreciated styles, Lawson’s Finest is home to a growing collection of expertly crafted beers, including world-class IPAs and unique maple brews. Founded in 2008 by Sean and Karen Lawson, the company started as a highly acclaimed, small-batch artisanal brewery in Warren, Vermont. In 2014, Lawson’s Finest Liquids added an alternating proprietorship in Stratford, Connecticut, where the brewery produces its flagship Sip of Sunshine and Super Session beers. Lawson’s Finest Liquids opened its destination brewery, taproom, and retail store in Waitsfield in 2018.

For More Information:

