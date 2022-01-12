Lawson’s Finest Debuts 2022 Beer Release Calendar

WAITSFIELD, Vermont – Craft beer fans across the Northeast are anticipating the return of their favorite Lawson’s Finest Liquids with the announcement of the brewery’s year-round distribution calendar. 2022 features several notable returns from years past as well as several distributions available for the first time outside Vermont.

Scrag Mountain Pils, Lawson’s Finest’s popular pilsner, will now be available year-round in 2022 alongside the brewery’s most legendary IPA, Sip of Sunshine, and its approachable, fruit-forward, lower alcohol counterpart, Little Sip IPA. The year-round line-up is rounded out with the debut Super Session #3 featuring Comet hops.

To top it all off, the calendar features six specialty releases available across the Northeast. Hopzilla, a brawny, bitter and dry-hopped India Pale Ale will be distributed during January and February, followed by two refreshing twists on fan-favorites. Double Sunshine with Ruby Red Grapefruit will be available in March and April, as Scrag Mountain Pils with Salt and Lime follows through May, June and July. Hopcelot, a brew made with eight varieties of hops from around the world, makes its annual debut in July and August. Big Hoppy, a dark IPA with roasted barley flavors and deep aromas also returns in 2022 during September and October. Finally, Lawson’s Finest’s annual barrel-aged release closes out the year in November and December.

“We’re thrilled to deliver on our promise to delight fans with exceptionally fresh and flavorful beer with a delicious and diverse group of craft brews in 2022,” said Sean Lawson, CEO and founding brewer of Lawson’s Finest Liquids. “We’re bringing back some of our most coveted specialty brews for the second straight year, and for the very first time, offering Double Sunshine IPA with Ruby Red Grapefruit outside of Vermont. I’m also really excited to share our Czech-style pilsner, a soft and crisp lager as a classic and refreshing beer for any occasion all year long.”

Also available year-round at Lawson’s Finest retailers and on-tap only in the state of Vermont is Brave Little State Pale Ale, Lawson’s Finest’s collaborative brew with Vermont Public Radio. Brewed with barley, wheat and hops sourced from the Green Mountain State, sales of Brave Little State Pale Ale will benefit public media and independent journalism throughout the region.

ABOUT LAWSON’S FINEST LIQUIDS

Based in Waitsfield, Vermont, Lawson’s Finest Liquids crafts exceptionally fresh, high-quality, flavorful beers. The brewery is a values-driven business with a commitment to excellence, innovation, sustainability and fun – supporting healthy, vibrant communities through our Social Impact Program. Founded in 2008 by Sean and Karen Lawson, the company boasts a growing collection of expertly-crafted brews, including the renowned Sip of Sunshine IPA. Beginning as a highly-acclaimed, small-batch brewery, Lawson’s Finest has grown to distribution across nine states in the Northeastern United States. In 2018, Lawson’s Finest opened its doors to the public, welcoming fans to a popular destination brewery, taproom and retail location in central Vermont’s Mad River Valley town of Waitsfield.

For More Information:

https://www.lawsonsfinest.com