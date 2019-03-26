Laurelwood Brewing, Happy Mountain Kombucha Release Lost in Happy Mountain Saison

PORTLAND, Ore. – Laurelwood Brewing Co. welcomes its newest beer to the seasonal lineup. Lost in Happy Mountain Saison is a collaboration between The Laurelwood Brew team, and Happy Mountain Kombucha Co.

Brewmaster Eric Ebel describes Lost in Happy Mountain as “a well-balanced sessionable ale with a herbaceous, peppery, dry, and citrusy taste.” This innovative collaboration of blended fermentations takes Happy Mountain’s ‘White Lavender Kombucha,’ and blends it with a French Saison. Take a sip and get lost in Happy Mountain!

This delicious Spring ale is available at all Laurelwood Pubs on draft, and in 500 ML bottles at Costco throughout Oregon, and wherever better beer is sold.

About Laurelwood Brewing Company

Laurelwood is a family owned brewery that creates one of the most recognized regional craft beers. Owners Mike De Kalb and Cathy Woo-De Kalb founded Laurelwood in 2001 with a goal of providing fine food and Handcrafted beer. Laurelwood’s product line is known for its creativity and quality therefore winning many national and international beer awards. Laurelwood’s handcrafted beers can be found on draft and in bottles throughout Oregon and Washington. To find out more about Laurelwood Brewing Company go online at www.laurelwoodbrewpub.com.

