Lasting Joy Brewery Opens Doors in Tivoli, NY

TIVOLI, New York – Already home to a charming collection of locally owned businesses, Tivoli, New York welcomes Lasting Joy Brewery onto the scene as the village celebrates 150 years of history. Coinciding with the village’s anniversary weekend and Father’s Day, Lasting Joy, located just outside of town on a bucolic farm road, opens its doors for the first time this month.

Lasting Joy is the dream project of husband and wife team Alex and Emily Wenner, who partnered with Aron Himmelfarb of Auver Architecture to reimagine what a craft brewery could look like. Drawing inspiration from the natural landscape of the Hudson Valley as well as its traditions of hospitality and agricultural excellence, Himmelfarb designed a stunning glass and metal tap room adjacent to the brewery’s production facility (an existing barn the Wenners purchased in 2018). Comfort, accessibility, warmth and welcome are at the heart of the design.

“I wanted to create a space where the guest experience reflects all the care and detail that goes into brewing a really great beer,” says Alex, who’s worked at some of New York City’s most iconic breweries. “Some of our malt is being grown and malted just down the road by a fantastic small business called Hudson Valley Malt. I love that you can sit in the tap room and look out the 360 degree windows at the farmland all around the brewery and know that the distance from the farm to what’s in your glass is basically walkable.”

The tasting room, with a central hexagonal floating bar featuring 12 taps, seats 60 with standing room for 99. Local carpenter Mark Bennett designed the wooden tables throughout the space, which are flanked by couches and lounge chairs for conversational and accessible seating.

In addition to being an avid brewer, Alex and Emily have four children, so “family friendly” was a must for Lasting Joy. The brewery sits on 30 acres with ample outdoor seating as well as room for kids and (well behaved, leashed) dogs to run around. Baldwin Farms, a family run farm in the Berkshires, provides snacks and charcuterie boards, and there are also local wines, ciders, cocktails, kombucha, and non-alcoholic seltzers and mocktails from neighbors Red Hook Winery, Rose Hill Farm, Abandoned Cider, Tousey Winery, Hudson Valley Distillers, Weathertop Farm and Laughing Gut. Food trucks will be on site on select weekends throughout the summer.

Lasting Joy Beers On Tap This Weekend and Beyond:

Czech Pilsner (ABV 4.75%) — New York’s homegrown ingredients shine in this traditional Czech pilsner. Crisp and classic with Saaz and Triple Pearl hops combined with local pilsner malt, this beer is sure to please beer lovers and newcomers alike.

ILOVIT Lager (ABV 5.1%) — Brewed in celebration of Tivoli’s Sesquicentennial weekend June 17-19 with label design by local artist Rowan Willigan, ILOVIT Lager is an ode to Tivoli’s cheeky tagline (Tivoli spelled backward). ILOVIT Lager is a Vienna-style lager with a malty backbone, available while supplies last for a limited time only.

Beet Stout (ABV 5.0%) — A third of the country’s beets are produced on New York farms, many of them in the Hudson Valley. This unexpected ingredient brings an earthy sweetness to Lasting Joy’s signature stout. Full-bodied, malty and bittersweet with a hint of chocolate, it’s a one-of-a-kind beer.

Hazy IPA (ABV 6.5%) — Lasting Joy’s take on a fan favorite. Balancing hoppiness with a malty sweetness, Hazy IPA is made with New York-grown Saaz, Cashmere and Mackinac hops that impart the perfect blend of pine and citrus.

Guest Beers On Tap This Weekend:

Gilgo Gose (ABV 5.0%) — Destination Unknown Brewing Co. A Gose Ale brewer with Passionfruit, Pink Guava and Sea Salt.

Hazy Escape (ABV 5.5%) — Destination Unknown Brewing Co. A sessionable and hazy IPA with Idaho 7 and El Dorado hops giving Tropicana OJ with slight pith.

Resonance Kellerbier Lager (ABV 4.8%) — Wild East Brewing collab with DeCicco & Sons. Rustic lager brewed with Hudson Valley Germantown Pils malt and NY-grown Saaz & Tettnang hops.

Contour Interval No. 3 (ABV 6.1%) — Wild East Brewing. Foeder Aged Wheat Saison. Complex & tart with tangy, bright acidity. Rustic with soft oaky notes, light earthy funk and hints of vanilla & citrus.

Father’s Day Weekend Hours of Operation:

Thursday, June 16: 4-8 p.m.

Friday–Sunday, June 17-19: 12-8 p.m.

Address: 485 Lasher Rd, Tivoli, NY 12583

Phone: (845) 757-2337

About Lasting Joy Brewery

Lasting Joy Brewery is a one-of-a-kind brewery nestled in the bucolic farm town of Tivoli in New York’s Hudson Valley. The dream of high school sweethearts Alex and Emily Wenner, who share a passion for beer and hospitality, Lasting Joy Brewery opens in June 2022 and will feature a core lineup of four year-round beers, seasonal and experimental releases, as well as wine, cider, spirits, and food from neighboring producers. The stunning metal and glass building housing the tasting room and brewery is suffused with natural light and situated on 31 acres of farmland.

For More Information:

https://lastingjoybrewery.com