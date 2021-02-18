Land-Grant Brewing Company to Release Buckeye Donuts Collaboration Beer

COLUMBUS, Ohio – Land-Grant Brewing Company —along with Buckeye Donuts and Stauf’s Coffee Roasters—is excited to announce the return of their collaborative Peanut Butter Chocolate Coffee Brown Ale, Open Always.

The beer was inspired by the campus mainstay’s namesake peanut butter and chocolate infused donut. “When designing the recipe for ‘Open always’ I really wanted to first accentuate the flavors of a donut through the malt bill itself,” says Land-Grant brewer, Justin Reik. “With the addition of a decent portion of wheat (and of course a heaping helping of actual Buckeye Donuts) I feel like we were able to create a not so subtle doughy note to our Brown Ale base layer, so much so that the wort going into the fermenter on brew-day smelled like a batch of freshly made donuts. The additions of Peanut Butter powder, Cacao nibs, and some freshly roasted Stauf’s Breakfast Blend coffee beans really bring home all of the flavors and smells of a morning (or late night) within the confines of the Columbus institution that is Buckeye Donuts.”

Originally brewed for the craft breweries 6th Anniversary Celebration in October 2020, the beer was meant to evoke the feeling of heading down High Street, knowing regardless of the time that Buckeye Donuts would be there with a coffee and donut pick-me-up for any bleary eyed Columbus resident.

“As Ohio State alums, both (Land-grant co-founder) Adam and I found ourselves in line at Buckeye Donuts in the wee hours of the morning on a few occasions,” says Land-Grant co-founder and Creative Director, Walt Keys. “To be able to collaborate with such a pillar of High Street and campus is really an honor and one of those things that brings Land-Grant full circle for us.”

“Over the past 52 years Buckeye Donuts has been honored to serve countless OSU students and Columbus natives alike. From the beginning, one of our guiding principles was to be a place people could always count on being open. After all there’s always someone that needs a donut or cup of coffee…even at 3 in the morning,” says Buckeye Donuts Owner, Jimmy Barouxis. “We were very pleased when Land-Grant invited us to do a collaboration with them. The Buckeye Donut inspired “Open Always Ale” is an honor to be a part of. With a strong commitment to their craft, dedication to this town, and sense of community, how could we refuse?! We hope you enjoy this collaboration and share with friends and family. “

The beer will be available as a limited release on Friday, February 19th, and will be available at select grocery stores, bottle shops, and craft beer retailers. It will also be available to enjoy in the Land-Grant Taproom and Beer Garden, and will be available to order online for local delivery or shipment throughout Ohio at landgrantbrewing.com. A six pack of 12oz. cans of Open Always retails for $11.99 and is 6.6% abv.

Land-Grant Brewing Company, an award-winning production craft brewery in Columbus, Ohio, was born from a passion for painstakingly-crafted beer, powerful design, and a mid-western devotion.

Beer lovers can enjoy Land-Grant craft beer at their Franklinton Taproom and Beer Garden at 424 W. Town Street, or pick up a six-pack at a variety of grocery stores or beer distributors throughout Central Ohio.

