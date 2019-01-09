Land-Grant Brewing Company Collaborates with Mark Titus and Homage on Club Trillion Amber Ale

COLUMBUS, Ohio– Land-Grant Brewing Company, a Columbus, Ohio-based craft brewery, is teaming up with Walk-on Legend Mark Titus and HOMAGE to celebrate the 10th Anniversary of Titus’ wildly popular Club Trillion blog. Planned to mark the occasion is a collaborative beer, Taproom Launch Party, limited edition t-shirt, and a blowout bash at the 2019 Final Four in Minneapolis.

“Is Club Trillion the first college basketball fraternity in history to get its own fashion line and its own beer? I have no idea,” says Titus. “Figuring something like that out would require effort, and effort goes against everything Club Trillion stands for. What I do know, though, is that I couldn’t be more excited to partner with HOMAGE and Land-Grant for the 10th Anniversary celebration of Club Trillion, especially since both have already shown me more respect in the short time we’ve been working together than all of my teammates combined did during my four years at Ohio State.”

“Mark’s talent for story telling, and, um, lack of talent on the court really endeared himself to hoop fanatics as well as casual followers,” says Land-Grant President, Adam Benner. “And in his post-collegiate career, he has developed into an incredible ambassador for Columbus. For that reason, it really made sense to take a look back and celebrate the Club Trillion Legacy with a special beer release.”

Titus tends to enjoy beers on the maltier end of the spectrum, so for this brew it only made sense to develop a beer that the man himself would enjoy drinking. The brew team at Land-Grant developed up an Amber Ale that should satisfy newcomers to craft beer as well as those seeking some depth to their beer. The whole thing is wrapped up in the texture and graphics from HOMAGE’s iconic “Club Tril” t-shirt that helped propel the blog to viral status.

To celebrate the beer and t-shirt launch, Land-Grant will be hosting a launch and watch party with Titus and HOMAGE centered around the Ohio State vs. Michigan basketball game on Jan. 29th at 9 p.m. The collaborative trio will follow that up with a blowout party in Minneapolis at the Final Four on Sunday, April 7. Details on both events will be filled in as the dates approach, but go ahead and save the date now.

HOMAGE founder Ryan Vesler sums the project up nicely saying, “HOMAGE is excited to be a part of the Club Trillion 10th Anniversary. Never before have we paid homage to so little!”

Club Trillion Amber Ale will retail for $9.99 per six-pack, and will be available in package and on draft beginning at the Launch Event andWatch Party at the Land-Grant taproom on Jan. 29, 2019.

About Land-Grant

Land-Grant Brewing Company, an award-winning production craft brewery in Columbus, Ohio, was born from a passion for pain-stakingly-crafted beer, powerful design and incredible experiences. Land-Grant is defined by their dedication to the craft of producing championship quality craft beer, intention to sustainable brewing and commitment to the betterment of the Columbus community. Beer lovers can enjoy Land-Grant craft beer at their Franklinton taproom at 424 W. Town Street, their airport taproom at the John Glenn Columbus International Airport or pick up a six-pack at a variety of grocery stores or beer retailers throughout Central Ohio. onnect with Land-Grant on Instagram, Facebook or Twitter. For more information, please visit landgrantbrewing.com.

About Mark Titus

Mark Titus is the founder and author of the blog Club Trillion. His book,Don’t Put Me In, Coach, chronicles his career as a walk-on benchwarmer for the Ohio State basketball team and is on sale now. He currently is a contributor at The Ringer where he also hosts one of the country’s most-listened-to College Basketball Podcast, One Shining Podcast. Before joining the Ringer, Titus contributed to ESPN and Grantland. Connect with Mark on Instagram or Twitter. For more information, please visit TheRinger.com.

About Homage

Calling Columbus home since its founding in 2007, HOMAGE has been turning back the clock while connecting sports fans and pop culture aficionados through vintage-inspired apparel. With shout-outs to unpredictable, offbeat moments and larger-than-life personalities, HOMAGE shares the stories of individualism, hustle and triumph that lift spirits and transcend time. While building an archive of unforgettable stories and unmistakable designs, HOMAGE has had the honor of partnering with the legendary likes of The Ohio State University, NBA and MLS. Along the way, the company’s homespun e-commerce beginnings have evolved into four Ohio retail locations and a team of 100+ All-Stars. As HOMAGE has grown, the company has never lost sight of what really matters. Through outreach, volunteer efforts and nonprofit partnerships, HOMAGE has been dedicated to supporting and raising awareness for tremendous causes that touch lives and strengthen communities locally and nationally.See what it means to #PayHOMAGE at HOMAGE.com.