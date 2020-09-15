Land-Grant Brewing Company Announces New Year-Round IPA, Oh, Sure.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Land-Grant Brewing Company is excited to announce new mainstay IPA, Oh, Sure, amid a flurry of new, limited, and experimental brews. With a recipe that has been constantly refined over the past two years, this IPA is drenched in hop flavor with a name and can design that reflects Land-Grant’s DIY, can-do ethos—It’s an IPA poised to carry the baton for the brewery in 2020 and beyond.

“We have been tinkering with this recipe for 2 years now, and Oh, Sure has become the IPA that embodies our customer’s favorite pieces from each IPA we’ve brewed” says Land-Grant Brewing’s Head Brewer, Dan Shaffer. “Over multiple iterations, we pulled some levers back (overripe tropical fruit, honey sweetness) and pushed others up (resin, citrus) until we had something that was intensely hoppy, but drinkable enough to keep you reaching for another. In the end Eureka, Comet, Simcoe, and Cashmere hops provided a very balanced Tangerine, Mango, and Hard Candy flavor profile. We’re very satisfied with the results, and think it was worth all the (delicious) hassle.”

Oh, Sure will be assuming a year-round spot on the shelves of Ohio craft beer retailers and will be readily available throughout the Columbus Market. “With Dan taking the helm over a year ago and pushing our creative boundaries as a brewery and implementing new ideas, techniques and recipes with-in the brew team, it was time to put those ideas and techniques into a new IPA” says Land-Grant Brewing’s President and Co-Founder, Adam Benner. “We really listened to our customers on this recipe and have created an amazingly balanced, and enjoyable IPA that we’re certain will become your new favorite beer.” Remember, the next time someone asks if you want a beer, all you have to say is…Oh, Sure!

Oh, Sure IPA is available now in the Land-Grant Beer Garden, the taproom’s carryout shop, Central Ohio retailers, and in the Dayton and Cleveland markets. Oh, Sure will be available year-round, and is available in 12oz. 6-packs at $9.99.

About Land-Grant

Land-Grant Brewing Company, an award-winning production craft brewery in Columbus, Ohio, was born from a passion for pain-stakingly crafted beer, powerful design, and incredible experiences. Land-Grant is defined by their dedication to the craft of producing championship quality craft beer, intention to sustainable brewing, and commitment to the betterment of the Columbus community. Beer lovers can enjoy Land-Grant craft beer at their outdoor, and socially distanced Franklinton Beer Garden at 424 W. Town Street or pick up a six-pack at a variety of grocery stores or beer retailers throughout Central Ohio, Southeast Ohio, Dayton, and Cleveland. Connect with Land-Grant on Instagram, Facebook or Twitter. For more information, please visit landgrantbrewing.com.

