Lamplighter Brewing Co. Opens Second Location at Cambridge Crossing

CAMBRIDGE, Massachusetts – The rapidly evolving Cambridge Crossing (CX) neighborhood is celebrating the opening of Lamplighter CX, a brewery and taproom, the newest addition to its vibrant ecosystem of restaurants, retail, and public spaces. Located at 110 North First Street in the heart of the neighborhood, the brewery joins a collection of locally curated retailers now open at CX. Lamplighter CX will be the brewery’s second location in East Cambridge and will be an urban destination brewery that not only offers Lamplighter the opportunity to increase production and taproom services, but to create an inclusive community space that provides friends, both old and new, to experience the local Cambridge flavor in a vibrant new place.

“Lamplighter is all about creating unique beers and great experiences; in looking for our second location, we wanted to be in a community that shares our creative spirit,” said Cayla Marvil, co-founder. “Being a part of Cambridge Crossing and its mix of local restaurant concepts, innovative companies, and abundance of outdoor spaces makes for a great setting. We’re really excited for our customers to experience this new taproom space among a dynamic new neighborhood.”

Lamplighter CX has over 6,000 square feet of taproom and production space on two levels of The Shed, an architecturally unique, standalone building which also features the restaurant trio The Lexington, Geppetto, and Café Beatrice by local restauranteur Will Gilson. The space will feature 16 beers on tap, a cheese and charcuterie board program, and a community-based event line-up including weekly trivia, happy hour yoga, and live music. The Shed sits amongst five of the 11 acres of open space within CX and features outdoor seating connected to the Picnic Grove and a central waterway.

“We aim to deliver a more meaningful connection to our local community and are thrilled to welcome Lamplighter CX which embodies the spirit of Cambridge broadly, focusing on community, innovation, and craft,” said Mark Roopenian, Managing Director at DivcoWest. “Joining other local retailers at the Shed, Lamplighter CX is another important point of connection for CX residents, neighbors, and commercial tenants alike.”

Owned and developed by DivcoWest, a national operator, owner, and developer of real estate in innovation markets across the country, CX is a new neighborhood comprised of 43-acres at the intersection of Boston, Cambridge, and Somerville and is part of the Kendall Square community. As the new home to world-class life science companies Bristol Myers Squibb, Philips, Sanofi, and Cerevel Therapeutics, this innovation hub offers 11 acres of public green spaces including a central common, a picnic grove, and a dog park. Plus, two MBTA stations, including the Lechmere Green Line stop and the Community College Orange Line stop, are minutes away.

At completion, CX will be comprised of 4.5 million square feet. Two million square feet of commercial space is currently under construction, andPark 151, a 20-story 468-unit multifamily building, begins preleasing late Spring 2022.

Lamplighter CX will have their Grand Opening Weekend from Friday, February 25th through Sunday, February 27th and will officially open on Monday, February 28.

About DivcoWest

Founded in 1993, DivcoWest is a vertically integrated, real estate investment firm headquartered in San Francisco, with offices in Cambridge, Los Angeles, Menlo Park, Washington DC, and New York City. Known for long-standing relationships and experience across the risk-spectrum in innovation markets, DivcoWest combines entrepreneurial spirit with an institutional approach to commercial real estate. DivcoWest aims to create environments that inspire ingenuity, promote growth, and enhance health and well-being. Since inception, DivcoWest and its predecessor have acquired approximately 58 million square feet of commercial space – primarily throughout the United States. DivcoWest’s real estate portfolio currently includes existing and development properties in the office, R&D, lab, industrial, retail, and multifamily spaces.

For More Information:

https://lamplighterbrewing.com