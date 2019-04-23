Lakewood Brewing Company Releases Muy Importante Margarita Mexican Lager

DALLAS — Lakewood Brewing Company (LBC) created a new, extremely limited, small batch series of beers this year. The second in the series hits the market on April 22, and the name says it all – it’s “Muy Importante.”

Muy Importante is a Margarita Mexican Lager brewed with agave, lime, orange and sea salt. It will release just in time for Cinco De Mayo. “Muy Importante is the brainchild of one of our brewers, Justin Hatley. We’ve done pilot versions of this beer for events like the Anniversary Party and our annual Let’s Get Weird event, but this is the first time it will be available outside the brewery,” says Wim Bens, founder and president of Lakewood Brewing.

“We’ve found that most people have their go-to beer, but we all like the chance to discover something new. Our new small batch series gives our brewers the opportunity to create unique, one-off brews to explore and enjoy,” said Wim.

The series will feature a variety of styles to appeal to both new and savvy craft beer drinkers.

The artwork for all four cans in this series is hand drawn by artist Cory Say. “It’s important for us to work with and support independent astists. It speaks to what our family-owned and operated brewery is all about. And the artwork (and the beer) is really fantastic,” added Wim.

The small batch series can be found in 4-pack cans in destination liquor stores and gourmet grocery stores, as well as craft-centric bars and restaurants that appeal to consumers who are hungry for discovering something new. Muy Importante was produced in a very limited amount, so grab yours before you miss out.

About Lakewood Brewing Company

Lakewood Brewing Company is a family-owned, independent craft brewery producing internationally inspired, locally crafted beers. Lakewood exploded onto the DFW brewing scene in 2012 and became famous for its Temptress Imperial Milk Stout, which is now the best-selling craft stout in Texas. Its diverse beer portfolio includes year-round, seasonal, and limited barrel-aged and sour beers. Lakewood has been recognized nationally in major beer competitions including: U.S. Beer Tasting Championship, U.S. Open Beer Championship (2nd most nationally awarded brewery 2015), San Diego, Denver and Los Angeles International Beer Competitions among others. Lakewood beers are available throughout North Texas, Austin and Central Texas, Corpus Christi, Abilene, Amarillo, Lubbock, Wichita Falls, Bryan/College Station and East Texas in discerning bars, restaurants, and retailers. For taproom location and a “find our beer” tool, visit lakewoodbrewing.com.