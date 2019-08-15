Lakewood Brewing Company Releases Lion Share VII

DALLAS — Lakewood Brewing Company (LBC) is celebrating its 7th birthday with a new beer and a unique share-friendly package.

For its lucky 7th birthday, LBC is releasing a unique beer called a grisette. Grisettes are easy-drinking, citrusy beers from the Hainaut region of Belgium.

“When we brew our annual Lion Share beer we make sure to make it very special. This year we brewed an Imperial Grisette and aged it in Sauvignon Blanc barrels. We then blended it with a fresh batch, fermented in stainless. We also adjusted our brewing process to make a beer that draws inspiration from the Hazy IPA craze. The result is a beautiful combination of old world and new world beer styles and brewing technology,” said Wim Bens, Founder and President of LBC. “The other unique thing about this beer is the packaging. Traditionally our Lion’s Share beers have come in a collectible boxed 22oz bottle. This year we wanted to change it up and make a ‘share-pack’. There will be two 12oz bottles in a collectable box so you and a friend can share….or not.”

Lion Share VII will be available in limited distribution and quantity in 2-pack 12 oz. bottles and on draft.

Lakewood Brewing Company is a family-owned, independent craft brewery Seriously Fun Beer. Lakewood exploded onto the DFW brewing scene in 2012 and became famous for its Temptress Imperial Milk Stout, which is now the best-selling craft stout in Texas. Its diverse beer portfolio includes year-round, seasonal, and limited barrel-aged and sour beers. Lakewood has been recognized nationally in major beer competitions including: U.S. Beer Tasting Championship, U.S. Open Beer Championship (2nd most nationally awarded brewery 2015), San Diego, Denver and Los Angeles International Beer Competitions among others. Lakewood beers are available throughout North Texas, Austin, Corpus Christi, Abilene, Amarillo, Lubbock, Wichita Falls and East Texas in discerning bars, restaurants, and retailers. For taproom location and a “find our beer” tool, visit lakewoodbrewing.com.