Lakewood Brewing Co. Introduces Stub’s – Texas Pils

DALLAS, Texas— Lakewood Brewing Co. has launched Stub’s – Texas Pils (4.5% ABV), a clear, crisp, and refreshing pilsner with a balanced smooth finish.

“Classic beer styles have survived a long time for a good reason. Like we say in Texas, ‘If it aint broke, don’t fix it.’ We created an uncomplicated beer, with quality ingredients, to enjoy at the end of your complicated day,” said Wim Bens, founder and president of Lakewood Brewing. “We’re going back to beer flavored beer. Stub’s is a beer you can grab for any occasion.”

The beer, priced at an inflation busting $8.99 to $9.99 for a 6-pack and $18.99 for a 12-pack, is a nostalgic nod to a simpler time with a retro branding that will be on shelves and on tap throughout the state starting in March. Stub’s is made in Texas by Texans for Texans.

Lakewood is also introducing two new Temptress varieties and a new Seasonal.

Irish Cream Temptress (9.1% ABV), currently available market-wide, is indulged with rich creamy flavors of Irish Cream and the velvety roasted malt and chocolate flavors of Temptress, the Stout of Texas.

In April, Cookies ‘n Cream Temptress (9.1% ABV) will hit shelves, which is brewed with an outrageous amount of Oreo cookies.

Sunburst Wheat (5.5% ABV), Lakewood’s NEW Spring/Summer seasonal “tastes like a Texas Sunset”. Light and refreshing with soft hints of fruit, it will be available state-wide in time for the solar eclipse on April 8.

Lakewood is most notably known for its Temptress Imperial Milk Stout, the best-selling craft stout in Texas. Today, its portfolio also includes Stub’s – Texas Pils, year-round IPA’s, lagers, stouts, and popular seasonal offerings like Sunburst Wheat, all of which draw beer lovers to the Brewery and Taproom at 2302 Executive Drive in Garland. Lakewood beers are available on shelves Texas-wide and can be found using Lakewood’s online Beer Finder.

About Lakewood Brewing Company

Lakewood Brewing Company is a family-owned, independent craft brewery making Seriously

Fun Beer. Lakewood exploded onto the DFW brewing scene in 2012 and became famous for its Temptress Imperial Milk Stout, which is now the best-selling craft stout in Texas. Its diverse beer portfolio includes IPA’s, Lagers, seasonal, and limited release beers.

