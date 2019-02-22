Lakefront Brewery Releases Bourbon Barrel-Aged Doppelbock

MILWAUKEE – The next barrel-aged release from Lakefront Brewery, Milwaukee, Wisconsin, is a beautiful bourbon barrel-aged Doppelbock.

“You’re going to taste some notes of dried fruit and golden-brown biscuit in this liquid,” said Lakefront Brewery’s head brewer, Luther Paul. “We used Munich malts and aged it six months in bourbon barrels.”

Aging for half-a-year, the Doppelbock has picked up vanilla, oak, black pepper and, of course, bourbon sweetness.

“This will be a limited run and when it’s gone, it’s gone,” stated Michael Stodola, brand manager at Lakefront. “Our barrel program is excellent, in that we’re constantly testing the biology of the liquid – when it goes into barrels, before it comes out, in the bright tank and finally in bottle. Our lab work is excellent, and our batches don’t always pass the rigors of such high standards. This Doppelbock is clean, tasty and cellar certified.”

Bourbon barrel-aged Doppelbock is being packaged mid-February and released on March 1. It is a 9 percent ABV beer with an IBU of 20. It features Munich malts and Mt. Hood hops.

About Lakefront Brewery

Lakefront Brewery, Inc. distributes its products to over 30 states, Ukraine, South Korea, Sweden, China, Japan and Canada. Lakefront Brewery, Inc. produced the first beer in the United States made from 100 percent in-state-grown ingredients, including a first-of-its-kind, indigenous Wisconsin yeast strain (Wisconsinite Summer Weiss), the first certified organic brewery and the first gluten-free beer granted label approval by the U.S. Government (New Grist). For more information, visit lakefrontbrewery.com.

