Lakefront Brewery Releases a Double IPA

MILWAUKEE – One of the most popular brews crafted by Lakefront Brewery is its IPA. With its distinctive eyeball graphic, the Randy Mosher designed label adorns one of the Brewery’s flagshipbeers.

Well, now there’s a double.

“At 8.8% abv, Lakefront’s Double IPA is surprisingly easy-drinking,” said Lakefront’s Business Development Manager, Chris Johnson. “It shares the same great balance as the single, little brother, but stepsup hop boldness and alcohol.”

The Double IPA features nearly double the Zeus, Cascade, Centennial, Chinook and Citra hops. And it packs twice the hoppy pine and citrus punch as the original.

Lakefront Brewery’s Double IPA was officially released on September 1.

About Lakefront Brewery

Lakefront Brewery, Inc. distributes its products to over 30 states,Ukraine, South Korea, Sweden, China, Japan and Canada. Lakefront Brewery, Inc. produced the first beer in the United States made from 100% in-state-grown ingredients, including a first-of-its-kind, indigenous Wisconsin yeast strain (Wisconsinite Summer Weiss), the first certified organic brewery and the first gluten-free beer granted label approval by the U.S. Government (New Grist). For more information, visit http://www.lakefrontbrewery.comor call (414)372-8800.