Lakefront Brewery Announces Release of Hazy Rabbit IPA

MILWAUKEE – Lakefront Brewery has announced an addition to its year-round lineup in the form of a New England-style IPA called Hazy Rabbit.

“About a year ago we launched a limited-edition double IPA called Mangy Rabbit,” said Lakefront Brewery’s Business Development Director, Chris Johnson. “Mangy Rabbit was also a beer from our history and heritage, partnering with a local restaurant.”

Hazy Rabbit Hazy IPA is its distant cousin from out East.

Hazy Rabbit is brewed with Cascade, Idaho 7, Mosaic, Citra, Denali and Azacca hops. The ABV is 5.6 percent and it rates 33 IBUs. “On the flavor side, it’s plenty juicy with very little bitterness,” Johnson explained. “We all know and love our hazys, and this one is a great addition.”

Hazy Rabbit delivers sweet papaya, ruby-red grapefruit and lush pineapple aromas. A healthy dose of flaked oats in the mash adds a mild sweetness and a smooth mouthfeel. Heaps of late-boil Idaho 7, Mosaic, and Citra hop additions saturate every juicy swig with over-ripe citrus and tropical fruit flavors.

Hazy Rabbit was bottled in early January and is available Feb. 1.

