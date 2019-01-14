KYLA Hard Kombucha Debuts Pink Grapefruit Flavor and Can Variety Pack

HOOD RIVER, Ore. – Resolved to have a “can”-do attitude in 2019? KYLA Hard Kombucha – the brand that puts the fun in functional beverages – has made hard kombucha even easier to take anywhere and to incorporate into a healthy-ish lifestyle. The team that brought you the better-for-you hard kombucha with only 100 calories and 2 g or less sugar and carbs has now launched a slim-can variety pack and also a brand-new – and already coveted – Pink Grapefruit flavor.

The KYLA Hard Kombucha Variety Pack contains eight slim, 12 oz. cans: three Pink Grapefruit, a crisp burst of tangy grapefruit with a dash of sweet blood orange; three Ginger Tangerine, a refreshing ginger flavor with the sweet-tart tang of tangerine; and two Hibiscus Lime, a brilliant red brew with hibiscus flowers and a tart twist of lime.

“Consumers are drinking KYLA almost faster than we can brew it, which is a pretty great problem to have,” says KYLA Brewmaster Greg Doss. “Wanting to keep up with that demand and provide KYLA in a format that people love, we knew KYLA in slim cans – with the same crisp, refreshing taste and hard-to-beat calorie count – would be a hit.”

The KYLA Hard Kombucha Variety Pack is available now for $13.99 SRP. Find KYLA Hard Kombucha near the beer and hard cider in liquor and retail stores across the U.S. in Alaska, Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Montana, Nevada, New Mexico, New York, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington and Wyoming. For more information, please visit kylakombucha.com or email askkyla@kylakombucha.com

About KYLA Hard Kombucha

KYLA Hard Kombucha is a fermented and fizzy, light and refreshing, alcoholic kombucha beverage. Starting with a bespoke SCOBY, KYLA’s master brewers developed a fermentation process that’s a closely guarded trade secret because it enables KYLA to be shelf stable while maintaining live cultures, 4.5 percent ABV, 100 calories, and 2 grams or less sugar/carbs. Available in four flavors – Ginger Tangerine, Hibiscus Lime, Cold Brew Coffee and new Pink Grapefruit. KYLA is sold in six-pack bottles and 12 oz slim cans in store and on-premise in sixth-barrel kegs.