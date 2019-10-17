KYLA Hard Kombucha Adds Distribution in Hawaii

HOOD RIVER, Ore. – Hawaii’s signature tropical cocktails have some new competition: hard kombucha. KYLA Hard Kombucha, one of the top-selling alcoholic kombucha brands in the U.S. and an emerging leader in next generation social drinking, is now available on all Hawaiian islands at Whole Foods Market, Safeway and Foodland. KYLA’s popular hard kombucha will be sold in an eight-can variety pack.

“KYLA’s light, fizzy drinks are perfect for tropical holidays or any day in Hawaii. We’re excited to bring the KYLA joy to Hawaii and we’re thrilled to be partnering with Pint Size Hawaii, a well-respected distributor known for select market-leading brands,” says Jim Wheeler, KYLA Hard Kombucha SVP of Sales.

KYLA CEO Cory Comstock notes: “The taste profile and effervescence of KYLA Hard Kombucha can be enjoyed anytime, but it’s at its most refreshing in the heat, by a beach or with dinner on the terrace. We’re excited to continue to build our brand and the category of hard kombucha in all states.” Sales of hard kombucha are up 126% for the 52-week period ended August 10, 2019.

The KYLA variety eight-pack contains slim cans of Ginger Tangerine, Hibiscus Lime and Pink Grapefruit and will soon include the addition of new flavor Berry Ginger, offering all four varieties in the same pack.

With only 2 grams of sugar or less, 100 calories, and live kombucha cultures, KYLA is a buzz with benefits for any better-for-you lifestyle.

About KYLA Hard Kombucha

“KOMBUCHA WITH A KICK”

KYLA Hard Kombucha is a fermented and fizzy, light and refreshing, alcoholic kombucha beverage. Starting with a bespoke SCOBY, KYLA’s master brewers developed a fermentation process that’s a closely guarded trade secret because it enables KYLA to be shelf stable while maintaining live cultures, 4.5% ABV, 100 calories, and 2 grams or less sugar/carbs. Available in four flavors – Ginger Tangerine, Hibiscus Lime, Pink Grapefruit and new Berry Ginger – KYLA is sold in 6-pack bottles and 12 oz. slim cans in store and on-premise in sixth-barrel kegs.