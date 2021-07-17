KnuckleBonz and Calicraft Brewing Company to Release AC/DC Beers

KnuckleBonz® and Calicraft Brewing Company® announces its plans to launch a new music branded beverage line with two AC/DC officially licensed beers: AC/DC® PWR UP Juicy IPA and AC/DC® TNT Double IPA coming to select retail in late summer of 2021.

We are excited to announce this is the first in a series of AC/DC branded beers to be featured in this unique collaboration to bring quality beverages to the music superfan.

Tap Room Release Event

There will be a tap room release event in the San Francisco Bay Area the weekend of July 23-25, 2021, at the Calicraft headquarters/tap room located at 2700 Mitchell Drive, Walnut Creek, CA.

16 oz collector’s edition cans

Featured in a 16 oz collector’s edition AC/DC can, this sustainably and specially crafted beer will be available through the Reyes Distribution network that sells to retail partners such as Raley’s, WholeFoods and more.

Availability is slated for mid-September 2021, in select retail outlets throughout CA and AZ. Online ordering will be available as individual states allow.

AC/DC® PWR UP Juicy IPA (6.66%) mixes the tropical hop punch of hazy IPAs with the balance of West Coast IPAs. A blend of Australian Galaxy Hops and American Citra Hops bring massive flavors of bright passionfruit, ripe peaches, and juicy mandarin. Inspired by the newest AC/DC album, AC/DC® PWR UP Juicy IPA combines new school vibes with old school cool.

AC/DC® TNT Double IPA(8.2%) is a modern take on a classic style. We blend a mix of Australian Cascade, American Cascade, and Simcoe to create a big, bold 8.2% Double IPA. Flavors of fresh cut grapefruit, sweet mango, and fresh pine explode out of the glass. Inspired by the first international AC/DC album – AC/DC® TNT Double IPA proves that classics never go out of style.

“We are beyond excited to be collaborating with Calicraft on a new line of craft beers for music superfans,” says Tony Simerman, CEO of KnuckleBonz, Inc. “Many of the bands we have worked with in the Rock Iconz® and 3D Vinyl® Series will be coming to the new beverage line. There’s not a better band than AC/DC to kick this off.”

Calicraft and KnuckleBonz, Inc. were both founded on values of creating true artistry through custom crafted product. This is a special joint effort to create a specialized beverage line for true music enthusiasts. Both companies are honored to have AC/DC participate as THE craft beer to launch this line.

“Over the years, we’ve always stood for collaborations that go beyond beer. We value community and the arts. As music enthusiasts, we could not be more excited to work with our friends at KnuckleBonz and some of the most influential and groundbreaking musicians in history,” says Blaine Landberg, CEO of Calicraft Beverage Co. “Our collaboration is inspired by the band and is designed to be paired with their music. Great music and great beer – there is no better pairing!”

About Calicraft Brewing Co.

(Calicraft.com) started with a passion for crafted beverages, with the belief that better products can create a better world. Beverages can be more than delicious; they can solve problems and support sustainability. Whether through collaborations, sourcing or storytelling, our products strive to be both delicious and meaningful. Our products reflect our values and beliefs.

About KnuckleBonz, Inc.

(KnuckleBonz.com) is a music merchandising company focused on the creation of high-end products for music enthusiasts since 2003. KnuckleBonz is committed to fine craftsmanship and artistry and has developed the Rock Iconz®, 3D Vinyl™ and On Tour™ collectible series. With a passion for music and a drive to make the highest quality products possible, this collaboration on the music-based craft beer line emphasizes that KnuckleBonz is solely focused on offering quality products specifically for the music superfan.

