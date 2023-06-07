Kit NA Brewing Expands Distribution Network and Market Presence with Two New Partners

PORTLAND, Maine— Kit NA Brewing of Portland, ME is expanding its distribution and is rolling into the states of Connecticut and New York this June. Pleased to be teaming up with Northeast Beverage CT and Saratoga Eagle – Sales & Service, the launch with both distributors will kick off in early-mid June, marking an exciting milestone in the company’s growth strategy. With the addition of these new alliances, Kit NA Brewing will be able to bring its award-winning lineup of non-alcoholic beer to even more consumers and further expand its presence and growing demand in the industry.

In addition to expanding its distribution network, Kit NA Brewing has actively invested in its sales team, hiring an additional 6 Sales Managers. This strategic move will bolster the brand’s presence in both existing and new markets. By expanding in these areas of expertise, Kit NA Brewing is poised to make a significant impact in the New England Market, aiming to establish stronger relationships with retailers and create memorable experiences for consumers seeking high-quality non-alcoholic options.

“An overwhelming majority of NA beer is being consumed by beer drinkers, if we want to enable more people to have a Kit, we know we need to be where the beer drinker shops. Kit is lucky to have hired a talented and experienced team of beer sales managers to partner with our growing wholesaler network, which expands into CT with Northeast Beverage and the Capital Region with Saratoga Eagle in June. We couldn’t be more pleased to join these legacy houses who have been a mainstay in their markets for decades!” said Billy Keighley, General Manager of Kit.

About Kit NA Brewing

Kit NA Brewing makes 3x award-winning, craft-brewed non-alcoholic beer for everyone and every occasion. Available in 3 different flavors: On Your Mark (American Blonde), Get Set (IPA) and Here We Go (Hazy IPA), distribution spans across the states of Maine, New Hampshire, Vermont, Rhode Island, Connecticut, and Central NY.

