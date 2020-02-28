KettleHouse Releases Fish On! Juicy Montana Pale 4-Packs

MISSOULA, Mont. – KettleHouse Brewing Co. is reeling in the spring season with the new can release of Fish On!, a Juicy Montana Pale Ale bursting with notes of white grape, freshly cut pineapple, and zesty tangelo. Featuring a combination of three southern hemisphere hop varieties and a subtle yet sophisticated grain bill, KettleHouse has designed a crisp, easy-drinking beer with low bitterness and high drinkability. In response to increasing demand of Fish On! as a current draft exclusive, 16oz cans will be available in 4-packs throughout the KettleHouse distribution footprint beginning mid-March through the summer.

Living up to its name, Fish On! is brewed and packaged on the banks of the Blackfoot River at the KettleHouse Brewing Co. production facility and taproom in Bonner, MT. Located up in the canyon, surrounded by mountains and wildlife among the rush of the river, it is a natural fit for KettleHouse to continue its longstanding tradition of brewing beers to match the quality of the Montana outdoor experience. The Fish On! name is a fly fishing term used to when hooking a fish, a phrase often heard echoing off the canyon walls near the brewery.

“My dad taught me how to fly fish growing up. Through the sport, I learned to really appreciate the beauty of Montana and what it has to offer,” said Zach Nelson, KettleHouse head brewer. “Fly Fishing is one of Montana’s fastest growing and largest industries. There aren’t many places left in the world where you have this many rivers, lakes, streams, and creeks in such a concentrated area that also provides so much public access. There is nothing better than going out fishing all day and seeing only a few fellow participants while enjoying a KettleHouse beer. Our new Fish On! can was made to celebrate moments like these in the great outdoors.”

The Fish On! Catch and Release party featuring food and live music will take place riverside, at the KettleHouse Bonner taproom on March 13th at 5pm. More details about the event can be found on the KettleHouse Facebook Events page. Fish On! 4-packs will start hitting shelves outside of the KettleHouse taprooms in late March 2020.

Fish On!® Juicy Montana Pale

Descriptors: Zesty, Vibrant, Easy-Drinking

Hops: Waimea, Wakatu, Nelson Sauvin,

ABV: 4.8%

IBUs: 30

Package: Available on Draft and in 4-packs of 16 oz cans

About KettleHouse Brewing Co.

Makers of Montana’s iconic Cold Smoke® Scotch Ale, KettleHouse Brewing Co. has three brewery and taprooms in Missoula, Montana. The newest location in Bonner is nestled on the banks of the Blackfoot River and is home to the KettleHouse Amphitheater, Montana’s premier music venue. KettleHouse is on a mission is to match the quality of their beers to the quality of the Montana outdoor experience. Independently owned and innovating since 1995. KettleHouse drinkers are In Search of Cooler Times®

For More Information: www.facebook.com/events/409324096572573/