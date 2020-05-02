KettleHouse Announces Taproom Closure

MISSOULA, Montana — After comprehensive evaluation, we have made the decision to close our Northside taproom. This difficult but essential resolution is a response to the global pandemic we are currently experiencing. As a result of the closure, 6 part time and 3 full time retail positions have been eliminated.

We are sensitive to the impact this change will have on the affected individuals and their families, and we are committed to treating all employees with respect and consideration throughout this transition. KettleHouse will be providing an enhanced severance, resources for support, and ongoing communication to the affected employees during this process.

The Myrtle St. Taphouse and Bonner taproom will continue to operate as our primary taprooms moving forward. The Myrtle St. Taphouse is currently open daily for curbside pickup and delivery. KettleHouse will review and adhere to the guidelines set forth by the county health department for both taprooms before re-opening our doors for on-site consumption in the near future.

After 11 years of service at the Northside taproom, we are grateful for the continued support of our loyal patrons, neighbors, and friends. For the past 25 years, we have been committed to brewing and serving up high quality craft beer to our community. As we adapt to these unprecedented and challenging times, we remain dedicated to that mission.

About KettleHouse Brewing Co.

In Search of Cooler Times. Makers of Montana’s iconic Cold Smoke Scotch Ale, KettleHouse Brewing Co. was founded in Missoula, Montana. The newest location in Bonner is nestled on the banks of the Blackfoot River and is home to the KettleHouse Amphitheater, Montana’s premier music venue. KettleHouse is on a mission to match the quality of their beers to the quality of the Montana outdoor experience. Independently owned and innovating since 1995.