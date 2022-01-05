Keg Logistics Acquires Hopgistics

DENVER, CO. — Keg Logistics LLC, (Denver, CO) announced its acquisition of 124 HopGistics LLC, (Atlanta, GA) a top provider of kegs to the growing craft brewing industry. The deal extends the Keg Logistics’ portfolio of keg customers to over 2500+, in which Keg Logistics’ provides keg supply options and logistics solutions to brewers, cider, wine and beverage producers in the US, Canada and the UK.

This acquisition deepens Keg Logistics’ domain expertise, enriching the company with additional key talent in which the combined employees’ experience exceeds 70 years of service working in the brewing, distribution, and keg management supply chain arena, by far the most depth and experience of any keg management company in the world.

“We are proud to become part of the Keg Logistics team and look forward to accelerating our growth and strengthening our support for our current customer base,” said Todd Balsley, a partner of Hopgistics and now a member of the Keg Logistics management team.

Greg Bloodworth, also a partner of 124 Hopgistics added, “This integration allows us to expand our offerings to our current HopGistics customers while maintaining our dedication to helping our brewers achieve their sales goals. We can now offer flex term rentals and expand our pay-per-fill options to allow our brewers to ship kegs to any market in the USA, as well as export kegs to Canada and the UK.”

Keg Logistics will continue to provide all brewers with access to flexible finance and rental options helping breweries gain better control of their assets, lower costs, improve cash flow and increase operational efficiencies.

“We are thrilled with the completion of this transaction; it deepens Keg Logistics’ commitment to deliver the most diverse keg programs and highest service level while always keeping the best interest of the brewer in mind. Keg Logistics is the only keg management company in the world that offers rent-to-own, short-term leasing, pay-per-fill, sale and leaseback, and export keg programs. The flexibility we offer to the brewing industry is superior to any other keg supplier in the industry”, said Chris Sapyta, Keg Logistics CEO. “The combined capabilities and like minds of our companies have allowed us to bolster our team and continue to deliver the brewing industry’s most successful keg solutions beyond the original keg management concept I founded through MicroStar in 1996.”

Keg Logistics is a portfolio company of Seaport Capital, a lower middle-market buyout firm. Bill Luby, a founding partner of Seaport Capital added, “The purchase of HopGistics solidifies Keg Logistics’ position as the most widely utilized keg management company by the brewing industry in North America. We are confident in the company’s growth trajectory and remain excited about the future in both Canada and the UK as our suite of solutions, including the pay-per-fill program, continues to gain momentum in the marketplace.”

ABOUT KEG LOGISTICS

Denver, CO based Keg Logistics was founded in 2011 by industry veteran Chris Sapyta, the founder of MicroStar Keg Management. Keg Logistics is a leading provider of keg and equipment financing to breweries and wineries, with over 1.3 million kegs in place globally. Keg Logistics provides its customers in the USA, UK and Canada with a full service pay per fill option as well as flexible rental and ownership pathways to brewers that maximize their growth and profitability. In addition to financing solutions, Keg Logistics also manages both domestic and international logistics, as well as 3PL support. Visit https://keglogistics.com

ABOUT SEAPORT CAPITAL

Founded in 1997, Seaport Capital is a lower middle-market buyout firm that invests in communication infrastructure and services, business and information services, and media companies (the “Focus Sectors”). Seaport typically invests $10 to $30 million of equity capital in companies generating EBITDA between $3 and $15 million, with the goal of maximizing the return on invested capital. Seaport is currently investing through the $240 million Seaport Capital Partners VI, a 2020 vintage fund. Seaport’s substantial industry expertise and investing experience enable it to develop successful strategies in partnership with management teams. Nearly all of Seaport’s platform investments have been owned by founders or entrepreneurs seeking a collaborative institutional partner to provide the financial and operational resources to grow their businesses and execute on a successful strategic plan. Visit https://www.seaportcapital.com.