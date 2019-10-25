Karl Strauss to Release 3 Limited Edition Stout

SAN DIEGO — Karl Strauss is ushering in a season robust with stouts. Over the coming weeks, the brewery will release a Golden Stout with Coffee, Barrel-Aged Vanilla Bean Wreck Alley Imperial Stout, and Ten Beers for Breakfast Maple Stout. These limited edition beers will be available throughout California just in time for your holiday festivities.

First up is a Golden Stout with Coffee, a collaboration with Bird Rock Coffee Roasters. Blonde in color, this stout is brewed without roasted barley. Rolled oats produce a smooth and creamy mouthfeel, while the addition of vanilla beans, cocoa nibs, and coffee contribute roasted flavors of sweet chocolate and espresso. Bird Rock Coffee Roasters’ single-origin Ethiopian coffee beans are the pièce de résistance in this stout, layering in additional flavors of subtle fruit. This Golden Stout with Coffee will be available on draft and in 16oz canned 4packs beginning on Thursday October 24th.

Next, mark your calendars on Monday November 4th for the much anticipated release of Barrel-Aged Vanilla Bean Wreck Alley. This elegant Imperial Stout (which features Bird Rock coffee beans as well), is brewed with roasted malts and cocoa nibs before it ages in Woodford Reserve Bourbon barrels with vanilla beans. Rich notes of dark chocolate and espresso are backed by a smooth and warming finish. This 11.3% treat will be on draft and available in limited 500mL bottles while quantities last.

Finally, the holidays will be extra warm and cozy this year thanks to Karl Strauss’ holiday ale. Ten Beers for Breakfast is a Maple Stout brewed with vanilla beans, rolled oats, and maple syrup. This tenth installment in the brewery’s “Twelve Days” holiday series has flavors of caramelized sugar, sweet chocolate, and roasted espresso backed by a creamy, full body. It will be available on draft and in 22oz Bombers beginning on Thursday November 21st.

“These stouts were brewed with the changing seasons in mind. They’re ideal for the (kind of) chilly California winter. With three different releases to choose from, there’s a Karl Strauss stout perfect for every palate!” – Paul Segura, Brewmaster of Research & Development

All three stouts can be found for a limited time at Karl Strauss’ brewpubs, tasting room, and at craft beer accounts throughout California.

About Karl Strauss Brewing Company

Karl Strauss Brewing Company has been proudly independent since 1989, pioneering the craft beer scene with innovative and award-winning beer releases like Aurora Hoppyalis IPA, Queen of Tarts Dark Sour, and Boat Shoes Hazy IPA. For more information, visit www.karlstrauss.com or call the brewery at (858) 273-2739. Share it. Cheers.