Karl Strauss Releases 31st Anniversary Scotch Ale

SAN DIEGO — Legacy San Diego brewery Karl Strauss Brewing Company celebrated its 31st anniversary earlier this month with the release of their Barrel Aged Scotch Ale.

KARL’s 31st Anniversary Ale is a traditional Scotch Ale aged for 12 months in American whiskey barrels. This 11% ABV beauty was the brainchild of Karl Strauss Head Brewer Sean Albrecht. “I wanted to brew a beer that could handle aging in fresh American whiskey barrels for an entire year.” he says. “This style is malty and strong, one of the closest beer styles to whiskey, with tons of caramel notes and a full body. This beer will get more complex the longer it sits— at proper cellar temperature of course— but it’s got a nice “heat” to it now that will remind you of your favorite whiskey, or even scotch.”

Karl Strauss Barrel-Aged 31st Anniversary Scotch Ale is available in 500mL bombers across California while supplies last.

2020 marks the 10th year of the Changing of the Barrels anniversary tradition at Karl Strauss in which the brewery invites guests to taste the following year’s anniversary ale before it lays to rest in barrels for the next year. The Karl Struass 32nd anniversary ale is a Coconut Imperial Stout that will age in whiskey barrels.

The Karl Strauss launch date, February 2nd, was named an official Day in History by Mayor Kevin Faulconer and the city of San Diego at the 2019 Changing of the Barrels celebration.

About Karl Strauss Brewing Company

Karl Strauss Brewing Company has been proudly independent since 1989, pioneering the craft beer scene with innovative beer releases like Aurora Hoppyalis IPA, Queen of Tarts Dark Sour, and Boat Shoes Hazy IPA. The brewery has won 110 medals since 2009 and was honored with the “Mid-Size Brewing Company of the Year” award at the Great American Beer Festival in 2016. For more information, visit www.karlstrauss.com or call the brewery at (858) 273-2739. Share it. Cheers.

