Karl Strauss Collaborates with the Pink Boots Society on Beer Release

Tweet
Reddit
Share
Share
Email

SAN DIEGO — Karl Strauss Brewing Company has long been a proud supporter of Pink Boots Society through participation in yearly collaboration brews, funding of scholarships and donations and active involvement in local PBS chapters. Fresh off hosting the San Diego Pink Boots monthly chapter meeting at their Tasting Room earlier this year, Karl Strauss continues their commitment to the nonprofit organization with a beer release from – not one but two – brew days in celebration of women, diversity and the local beer community.

On Thursday, March 7 at their Anaheim brewpub, the Karl Strauss crew rolled up their sleeves for a brew day led by Brewer Jarrod Davis. The following day on International Women’s Day, more KARL team members brewed at their La Jolla brewpub led by Brewer Melissa Sanchez.

“Pink Boots Collaboration Brew Day gives everyone the opportunity to have a hand in all parts of the brewing process, from conception to completion. I think it gives everyone not only an appreciation for the finished product, but also a sense of pride and accomplishment,” said brewer Melissa Sanchez, Karl Strauss Brewing Company.

More than 20 Karl Strauss team members joined for the brew days. This year’s beer recipe was created by Davis and Sanchez, who wanted to highlight 2019’s Pink Boots Hop Blend from Yakima Chief Hops. Bitter In Pink is a San Diego-style ESB, an Extra Special Bitter that’s then hopped to the max (as well as dry-hopped) to emphasize that Pink Boots blend of Loral, Glacier, Mosaic, Sabro and Simcoe hops. The name was chosen by Karl Strauss brew day participants.

Bitter In Pink San Diego-style ESB will be pouring at Karl Strauss’ Tasting Room & Beer Garden, Brewpubs, and at select craft beer accounts throughout California beginning Monday, April 1. Karl Strauss will make a donation to Pink Boots Society in support of their mission: To assist, inspire and encourage women beer professionals through education. For more information on their efforts, visit www.pinkbootssociety.org.

Brewbound Job Board

The leading job board for the beer industry. Featuring hundreds of jobs from leading breweries and associated companies.

Brewbound Marketplace Listing

The Brewbound Marketplace features listings for equipment, services, and more. Post a listing today.

Brewbound's Database of Breweries

Brewbound's database of breweries includes thousands of breweries from around the world.

Brew Talks SAVOR 2019
Brew Talks SAVOR 2019

Washington, DC ● May 17, 2019

Register Now
Cannabis Forum Summer 2019
Cannabis Forum Summer 2019

New York, NY ● June 14, 2019

Register Now
Brew Talks GABF 2019
Brew Talks GABF 2019

Denver, CO ● October 4, 2019

Register Now
Brewbound Live Winter 2019
Brewbound Live Winter 2019

Santa Monica, CA ● Dec. 4 + 5, 2019

Early Registration Open
Brewbound Podcast

The Brewbound Podcast features interviews with beer industry executives and entrepreneurs, along with highlights and commentary from the weekly news. New episodes every Thursday.