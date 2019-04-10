Karl Strauss Collaborates with the Pink Boots Society on Beer Release

SAN DIEGO — Karl Strauss Brewing Company has long been a proud supporter of Pink Boots Society through participation in yearly collaboration brews, funding of scholarships and donations and active involvement in local PBS chapters. Fresh off hosting the San Diego Pink Boots monthly chapter meeting at their Tasting Room earlier this year, Karl Strauss continues their commitment to the nonprofit organization with a beer release from – not one but two – brew days in celebration of women, diversity and the local beer community.

On Thursday, March 7 at their Anaheim brewpub, the Karl Strauss crew rolled up their sleeves for a brew day led by Brewer Jarrod Davis. The following day on International Women’s Day, more KARL team members brewed at their La Jolla brewpub led by Brewer Melissa Sanchez.

“Pink Boots Collaboration Brew Day gives everyone the opportunity to have a hand in all parts of the brewing process, from conception to completion. I think it gives everyone not only an appreciation for the finished product, but also a sense of pride and accomplishment,” said brewer Melissa Sanchez, Karl Strauss Brewing Company.

More than 20 Karl Strauss team members joined for the brew days. This year’s beer recipe was created by Davis and Sanchez, who wanted to highlight 2019’s Pink Boots Hop Blend from Yakima Chief Hops. Bitter In Pink is a San Diego-style ESB, an Extra Special Bitter that’s then hopped to the max (as well as dry-hopped) to emphasize that Pink Boots blend of Loral, Glacier, Mosaic, Sabro and Simcoe hops. The name was chosen by Karl Strauss brew day participants.

Bitter In Pink San Diego-style ESB will be pouring at Karl Strauss’ Tasting Room & Beer Garden, Brewpubs, and at select craft beer accounts throughout California beginning Monday, April 1. Karl Strauss will make a donation to Pink Boots Society in support of their mission: To assist, inspire and encourage women beer professionals through education. For more information on their efforts, visit www.pinkbootssociety.org.