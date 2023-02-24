Karl Strauss Brewing Company & 91X Team Up On New Year-Round Tower X West Coast IPA

SAN DIEGO, Calif.— California craft brewery icon Karl Strauss Brewing Company, in partnership with San Diego’s original local independent radio station, 91X, is releasing a brand-new beer as part of their year-round core lineup. After nearly six months of research and development, the highly anticipated Tower X West Coast IPA launches on Thursday March 2nd on draft, and in 16oz 6packs at all Karl Strauss brewpubs and select retail accounts across California and Arizona.

“West Coast-style IPAs are really making a comeback (although if you ask any brewer, we never stopped drinking them!) That’s one of the things we love about Tower X IPA. What hits you first is that unmistakable pine/resiny hop aroma you’ll remember from classic West Coast IPAs back in the day. But then, right beneath the surface, you’ll also get a ton of fruity/citrusy flavors likened to a more modern, tropical IPA. Pair that with the beer’s super crisp mouthfeel, and man, it’s a special IPA.”

– Paul Segura, Brewmaster, Karl Strauss Brewing Company

In addition to their mutual admiration for local, independent craft beer and music, the friendship between Karl Strauss and 91X goes back more than three decades.

“An iconic, local radio station, with a deep passion for craft beer, partnering with the legendary Karl Strauss, it’s a dream come true! Tower X West Coast IPA is a celebratory toast to San Diego, and the incredible community that has supported us over the years. We couldn’t be more stoked to release this beer with the Karl team and give back to our community. Cheers!”

– Garett Michaels, Program Director, 91X

Tower X West Coast IPA joins the award-winning portfolio at Karl Strauss and helps round out its hoppy offerings. Fans can now enjoy Tower X alongside its India Pale Ale siblings: Aurora Hoppyalis (San Diego-style), Boat Shoes (Hazy) and Mosaic (low ABV), not to mention the brewery’s quarterly IPA collaboration series which seeks to push the limits of brewing techniques with some of the nation’s most well-respected breweries!

About Karl Strauss Brewing Company

Karl Strauss Brewing Company has been proudly independent since 1989, pioneering the craft beer scene throughout San Diego and beyond with innovative and award-winning releases. They have an ongoing collaboration series with some of the nation’s most well-respected breweries, and are known for launching exciting new brands like their Golden Stout, as well as cult classics like Red Trolley Irish Red.

About 91X Radio

91X is owned by Local Media San Diego, LLC, a San Diego-based media company. LMSD also owns and operates 100.7 BIG-FM (KFBG), Z90.3 (XHTZ-FM), MAGIC 92.5 (XHRM-FM), Local Media Digital Labs, a locally-focused digital solutions provider, Local Media San Diego Events for lifestyle event production, and offers in-house video and audio production.

