Karl Strauss and Taylor Guitars Launch ReGreen Brut IPA

SAN DIEGO — Karl Strauss Brewing Company and Taylor Guitars are celebrating the arrival of ReGreen Brut IPA with a Release Party on Friday, April 26th at the Karl Strauss Tasting Room. Not only is this the first opportunity to taste the beer, but the event will also feature appearances from Bob Taylor, Karl Strauss Brewmaster of R&D Paul Segura, and live performances by Birdy Bardot and The Midnight Pine.

ReGreen Brut IPA is part of an annual, rotational IPA series brewed in collaboration with Taylor Guitars to raise awareness for local environmental initiatives. These beers aim to “ReGreen” the community and partner with organizations that aid in these worthy causes. This year’s edition is brewed in support of local non-profit Friends of Balboa Park and their Trees to Treasures program, which helps to maintain the precious tree canopy in Balboa Park.

“We are tremendously grateful to Karl Strauss and Taylor Guitars for their continued partnership with Friends of Balboa Park to support their mission of giving back to local environmental causes. There is nothing more ‘San Diego’ than craft beer and Balboa Park, so putting those two iconic things together to create a unique craft brew and support local trees is a wonderful cause we hope everyone can get behind.” — Friends of Balboa Park Executive Director, John Bolthouse.

For more information on the ReGreen Release Party, visit www.karlstrauss.com/events/regreen-release-party. For more information about Karl Strauss Brewing Company or with any media inquiries, contact Emily Hutto at coop@radcraftbeer.com .

ABOUT ReGREEN BRUT IPA

Stats: 7.0%, 6 SRM, 25 IBU Hops: Cascade, Citra, Strata, Galaxy

Label Copy: We’ve teamed up with our friends at Taylor Guitars to bring you this annual, rotational IPA series. Together, we’re raising awareness for local environmental initiatives and “ReGreening” our community by supporting organizations that aid in these worthy causes. As for the beer? This year’s edition of ReGreen is a Brut IPA with a champagne-like, crisp flavor profile. It has bold notes of tropical fruit, hints of pine, and in true Brut fashion, finishes incredibly dry. 2019 efforts will support the Trees to Treasures fund led by Friends of Balboa Park. ReGreen the beer, ReGreen the community.

ABOUT KARL STRAUSS BREWING COMPANY

Karl Strauss Brewing Company has been proudly independent since 1989, pioneering the craft beer scene with innovative beer releases like Aurora Hoppyalis IPA, Queen of Tarts Dark Sour, and Boat Shoes Hazy IPA. For more information, visit www.karlstrauss.com or call the brewery at (858) 273-2739. Share it. Cheers.

ABOUT TAYLOR GUITARS

Founded in 1974, Taylor Guitars is one of the world’s leading manufacturers of acoustic guitars. Renowned for blending an innovative use of modern technology with a master craftsman’s attention to detail, Taylor guitars are widely considered among the best sounding and easiest to play in the world. Many of today’s leading musicians make Taylor their guitar of choice, including Jason Mraz, Zac Brown, Shawn Mendes and Taylor Swift, among many others. Find them online at www.taylorguitars.com.

ABOUT FRIENDS OF BALBOA PARK

Friends of Balboa Park is a nonprofit affinity organization that champions and enhances the park by connecting the philanthropic community to Balboa Park. The group has spearheaded major capital improvement initiatives throughout Balboa Park, including upgraded carillon speakers in the California Tower, restoration of the historic gate houses and Lily Pond, information kiosks, Adopt-A-Plot program, dedicated benches and trees, operation of the historic Balboa Park Carousel, and other programs that facilitate the community’s direct involvement in the enhancement of Balboa Park. For more information, visit www.FriendsOfBalboaPark.org.