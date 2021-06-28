Karl Strauss and Rhinegeist Brewery Release a Collaboration IPA

SAN DIEGO, CA – Karl Strauss Brewing Company is celebrating the beginning of summer by debuting the latest in their acclaimed collaboration series. This brand new release is an innovative IPA brewed with their friends from Rhinegeist Brewery in Cincinnati, Ohio.

All The Peels Fruited IPA is brewed with California and Oregon sourced blood oranges (both peel and purée) for fragrant hits of citrus from beginning to end, backed by floral and resiny notes from Cascade, Crystal, Columbus, and Chinook hops.

As for Rhinegeist, the fast-growing Ohioan brewery has already made a huge impact on the Midwest craft beer scene. The Karl Strauss crew is thrilled to help further introduce this esteemed brewery to California and Arizona residents, who may be trying them for the very first time.

“We’re such fans of Rhinegeist’s beer. Everything they produce is super solid, but they’re particularly well known for their fruit-based brewing skills. We were really excited to lean into that strength, so developing a recipe for a Fruited IPA felt like a natural fit and perfect combination for both our breweries. It’s been a ton of fun collabing with their crew!”

– Paul Segura, Brewmaster, Karl Strauss Brewing Company

All the Peels Fruited IPA launches on July 1st, and will be available on draft and in 4-packs of 16oz cans at all Karl Strauss brewpub locations, as well as at select retailers throughout California and Arizona.

About Karl Strauss Brewing Company

Karl Strauss Brewing Company has been proudly independent since 1989, pioneering the craft beer scene with innovative and award-winning releases, an ongoing collaboration series with some of the nation’s most well respected breweries, and launching new exciting brands like their low calorie Sun Drops Hazy IPA.

For More Information:

https://www.karlstrauss.com/