JuneShine Launches New Seasonal Flavor, Cran Apple Cinnamon

SAN DIEGO — The San-Diego based leading Hard Kombucha brand JuneShine revealed its latest, and highly-anticipated Fall flavor: Cran Apple Cinnamon. Further solidifying JuneShine as a year-round beverage, the newest flavor mixes apples, cranberries and cinnamon into JuneShine’s signature formulation of green tea, cane sugar, honey, and a Jun kombucha base to create a crisp, unique profile that tastes like Autumn in a can – available for a limited time only.

JuneShine’s seasonal flavor was created in collaboration with nonprofit Protect Our Winters (POW) and Professional Skier, Artist and JuneShine Ambassador Chris Benchetler. POW was founded in 2007 by professional snowboarder Jeremy Jones, on a mission to turn outdoor enthusiasts into climate activists by encouraging them to protect the places and lifestyles they love from climate change. 4 percent of all Cran Apple Cinnamon sales will go to POW, serving as a testament to JuneShine’s commitment to combating the climate crisis.

Chris Benchetler, professional backcountry skier, filmmaker, and JuneShine ambassador, also played an integral role in the creation of JuneShine’s latest flavor, not only as a POW athlete, but also designing the Cran Apple Cinnamon can art. “I care so much about the food I eat and where it’s coming from so to have a drink that reflects that, has good organic ingredients plus all my inspirations as an artist and as a skier—and it’s giving back to Protect Our Winters—is just like a perfect combination of all the things I care about,” said Benchleter.

The launch of Cran Apple Cinnamon is just one of the many ways JuneShine has dedicated its business to helping further environmental initiatives. After becoming the country’s #1 selling brand family in the Hard Kombucha space, JuneShine is now on a mission to become the most sustainable brewery in the industry. Since the brand’s inception, JuneShine has made sustainability a key pillar of the company by powering the brewery with 100% renewable energy through SDG&E’s EcoChoice, donating 1% of all sales to 1% For The Planet, planting trees to replace those used in the production of JuneShine cartons, and using 100% organic ingredients across all products. In addition to JuneShine’s current eco-focused initiatives, the brand recently shared six key sustainability goals they have committed to by 2022. These goals include improving energy and water efficiency by 20 percent, improving direct and indirect sources of carbon emission by 20 percent, diverting 100 percent of solid waste from landfills, continuing to improve community health, and implementing an environmentally preferable purchasing (EPP) policy.

“The effects of climate change are evident to us on the West Coast. As I write this, the forests and mountains in our backyard are burning,” said Forrest Dein, CCO and Co-Founder of Juneshine. “We founded JuneShine to help reverse the effects of climate change—to brew honest alcohol for a healthier planet—through our business practices and through powerful collaborations like this one with Chris and Protect Our Winters.”

Available for $5.99 per single-serve 16oz can, Cran Apple Cinnamon will be available the first week of October in select retail locations across 25 states for a limited time as well as online via direct-to-consumer delivery. Consumers can visit JuneShine’s Store Locator to find where StoneShine is available in their city. To learn more about the brand, visit juneshine.com or follow along at @juneshineco on Instagram.

JuneShine was started by a team of adventurers, artists, and creatives who share a passion and want to leave a positive impact on the environment. We fell in love with the refreshingly smooth taste of jun kombucha and have made it our mission to brew the highest-quality, healthiest jun kombucha there is. With no artificial coloring, GMOs, pesticides, or processed corn or rice syrup, JuneShine is less toxic for both your body and the environment. Juneshine kombucha contains probiotics, antioxidants, vitamins, and of course, a good time, for an alcohol you can feel good about drinking.

https://juneshine.com/