JuneShine Launches JuneShine100, 100 Calorie Hard Kombucha

SAN DIEGO — San Diego-based Hard Kombucha brand JuneShine unveils its latest, highly-anticipated innovation, JuneShine100: a better-for-you alcoholic beverage with only 100 calories and 1 gram of sugar per can. JuneShine100 offers the same benefits and taste of JuneShine’s original flavors – it’s gluten-free and made with real fruit – at a lower alcohol content of 4.2% ABV, and is organic and contains probiotics and antioxidants. JuneShine100 comes in sleek 12-oz cans in two delightfully refreshing flavors: Pineapple Orange and Hibiscus Lime.

As the national category leader in Organic Hard Kombucha, JuneShine’s continuous product innovations remain a testament to the brand’s commitment to produce honest and transparent beverages of the utmost quality and flavor. Unlike other alcoholic beverages on the market today, JuneShine100 satisfies the growing consumer demand for refreshing, low-calorie, high-quality products that can be enjoyed guilt-free for people to Keep it 100 this summer.

“We’ve all seen the trend toward low-calorie, low-sugar, and more sessionable drinks – just look at White Claw and Truly’s success,” said Forrest Dein, CCO and Co-Founder of JuneShine. “But we opted to do it our own way: with real, organic ingredients that you can feel better about drinking. We’re calling it ‘light made right’ – a lighter beverage that doesn’t sacrifice on flavor or quality, and doesn’t have any of those fake ingredients or synthetic sweeteners we’re so used to tasting in light beverages.”

JuneShine upholds its brand values and mission of creating honest alcohol for a healthier planet with a commitment to minimizing carbon footprint. JuneShine’s brewery is powered with 100% renewable energy through SDG&E’s EcoChoice, 1% of all sales are donated to 1% For The Planet, a group of nonprofits committed to sustainability efforts. The brand also works with The National Forest Foundation by planting trees to replace those used to make their cartons.

Priced at $14.99 per 6-pack, JuneShine100 will be available in select retailers across the country, with next-day delivery available to consumers today in California, Nevada, New York, and soon in Oregon, D.C./Virginia via JuneShine.com.

About JuneShine

JuneShine was started by a team of adventurers, artists, and creatives who share a passion and want to leave a positive impact on the environment. We fell in love with the refreshingly smooth taste of jun kombucha and have made it our mission to brew the highest-quality, healthiest jun kombucha there is. With no artificial coloring, GMOs, pesticides, or processed corn or rice syrup, JuneShine is less toxic for both your body and the environment. JuneShine kombucha contains probiotics, antioxidants, vitamins, and of course, a good time, for an alcohol you can feel good about drinking.