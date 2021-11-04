JuneShine and Whitney Cummings Debut Latest Flavor in Passion Project Series

SAN DIEGO, California – Excited to share the newest launch from JuneShine, the #1 hard kombucha brand in the U.S. with over 10M cans sold of its insanely delicious, better-for-you alcohol made with only real, organic ingredients.

On November 2, Juneshine debuted a brand new, crazy refreshing flavor in collaboration with Whitney Cummings: Prickly Pear Margarita. The first of its “Juneshine’s Passion Project Series,” a collection of flavors designed by the brand’s celebrity ambassadors, Prickly Pear Margarita is a sizzling, exciting launch that brings new meaning to the word “supernatural.” Brewed with organic prickly pear, tangerine, and lime, and spiced up with ancho chile, and sea salt, it’s the perfect drink for every occasion — whether you’re relaxing on the beach or storming Area 51. Sold in 16oz cans and retails at $35.99 / 6 pack. Available for purchase online at juneshine.com and at over 500 retail stores nationwide including Whole Foods, BevMo, and more.

Backed by high-profile investors like Whitney Cummings and loved by celebrity ambassadors Evan Mock, Ashe, and Cody Ko, JuneShine’s wildly popular hard kombuchas deliver refreshing and delightful flavors with only 2-3 grams of sugar per can — and Prickly Pear Margarita is no different. With only 3g sugar, 100% organic ingredients, and 6% ABV, Juneshine is, according to Whitney:

“I love JuneShine because it’s the only drink that doesn’t make me want to text my ex at 2 am. It was a relief when they asked me to collaborate on a signature flavor, because I was already mixing some of them together so I wouldn’t have to choose a favorite! Prickly Pear Margarita is spicy, bold, and in-your-face, words that have NEVER been used to describe me. I wanted to infuse the sizzling heat and breathtaking beauty of the American Southwest in a can. Extra points for finding something a little extra on the can!”

About JuneShine

Founded by former college roommates Forrest Dein and Greg Serrao after the pair grew frustrated with the lack of transparency in the alcohol industry, JuneShine was created to be a new type of alcohol brand — one that caters to healthy, active lifestyles without sacrificing flavor and fun. JuneShine is brewed with real, organic ingredients, and no artificial coloring, GMOs, pesticides, or processed corn rice or syrup: just green tea, honey, fruit juice, spices, and a jun kombucha base. In partnership with Climate Neutral, JuneShine is 100% carbon neutral, and also donates one percent of all sales annually to 1% For The Planet, a collection of environmental nonprofits working to fight climate change. JuneShine isn’t just a better-for-you drink — it’s also better for the environment.

For More Information:

https://juneshine.com/pages/prickly-pear-margarita