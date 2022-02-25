Jones Beach Brewing Co. Set to Launch March 11

FARMINGDALE, New York – Jones Beach Brewing Co. (JBBC) is officially set to launch to the public on March 11, 2022, at The Helm Restaurant in Freeport, thanks to partnership with Lithology Brewing, LLC. JBBC will offer its flagship nautical-inspired brew, Jones Inlet IPA.

Christopher Mills, Long Island native, is thrilled to announce his start-up’s opening: a brewery that pays homage to Long Island’s working class, parks, beaches & marine life. By merging his two passions — great tasting beer and the betterment of LI communities — Mills was able to create the brewery he always envisioned. A brewery that Robert Moses would appreciate.

Packaging will be the first to include a tide chart, providing boaters information on high tides for planning safe passage ahead of time, as well as their iconic Limulus logo.

“Our logo is really special: a horseshoe crab. It’s a staple of Long Island beaches and is one of the four oldest animal species. Of course, our focus is amazing beer, it’s also important for us to remain committed to the preservation of these marine arthropods and their changing environment,” says Mills.

For four years, Jones Beach Brewing Co. has been working on their craft and brewery launch plans, including local tastings — entirely funded by t-shirt sales via their JBBC Newsletter. “This launch has been a few years in the making, and has hit a lot of roadblocks,” says Mills.

Determined to bring JBBC fans their beer in-market, Mills connected with Lithology Brewing, LLC.

“Lithology is defined as the study of the general physical characteristics of rocks. And with Lithology Brewing Co. owned by Kevin Cain and Lee Kaplan (both environmental engineers), John Ardito and Manny Coelho, it’s safe to say that if anyone knows about ‘breaking ground,’ this team would,” says Mills.

After meeting with the team and sharing some of JBBC’s attempted openings — including a complete change of their business plan in March of 2020, as a result of a global pandemic — the Lithology team wanted to help.

“Knowing what it takes and how we got started, we wanted to lend a hand by offering an alternative proprietorship option, so Jones Beach Brewing Co. can start pursuing their dream,” says Manny Coelho, Head Brewer of Lithology.

By partnering together, JBBC will be able to produce their recipes at Lithology and distribute their product to local markets, distributors, and bars. You can find the Jones Inlet IPA at The Helm Restaurant starting March 11, 2022.

JBBC extends a special thanks to friends and family for their support and help with getting JBBC off the ground; Randy Mills, Mike May, Matt Jones, Brian McEvoy, Tucker Williams, Doug Knab, Sean Wall and many others.

About Jones Beach Brewing Company

Jones Beach Brewing Co. embodies the Horseshoe Crab. Of the four oldest animal species on earth, it’s the only one that bleeds blue. It’s a staple of Long Island beaches and symbolizes longevity with changing environments. We at JBBC expect our team to carry out those conceptual qualities and honorable ideals, appealing to the working class, parks, beaches & marine life, by merging two passions: great tasting beer and the betterment of our communities. Whether it’s supporting a cause or showing up to a party; don’t come empty handed, “knock with your feet.”

About Lithology Brewing Co.

Lithology Brewing Co. is a licensed New York State Farm Brewery located in beautiful downtown Farmingdale, NY. As a Farm Brewery, we use at least 60% locally harvested New York ingredients for our beer, including hops, grain and our very own yeast strains. Lithology Brewing Co. is focused on creating balanced beers with sustainable and quality ingredients from New York and beyond. We are proud to have earned awards from the New York International Beer Competition in 2016 and 2017.

